Used 1990 Audi 90 Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 5
|Inline 5
|Combined MPG
|20
|18
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|18/24 mpg
|16/22 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|286.2/381.6 mi.
|296.0/407.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|15.9 gal.
|18.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|20
|18
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|140 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
|157 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.3 l
|2.3 l
|Horsepower
|130 hp @ 5500 rpm
|164 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Turning circle
|33.8 ft.
|33.8 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 5
|Inline 5
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|37.8 in.
|37.8 in.
|Front leg room
|42.2 in.
|42.2 in.
|Front hip room
|54.1 in.
|54.1 in.
|Front shoulder room
|53.3 in.
|53.3 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|37.2 in.
|37.2 in.
|Rear hip Room
|54.2 in.
|54.2 in.
|Rear leg room
|32.6 in.
|32.6 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|52.6 in.
|52.6 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|176.3 in.
|176.3 in.
|Curb weight
|2789 lbs.
|3042 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|10.2 cu.ft.
|8.1 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|5.0 in.
|5.0 in.
|Height
|54.8 in.
|54.8 in.
|Wheel base
|100.2 in.
|99.9 in.
|Width
|66.7 in.
|66.7 in.
