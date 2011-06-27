  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi 80
  4. Used 1990 Audi 80
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1990 Audi 80 Base Features & Specs

More about the 1990 80
Overview
See 80 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)302.1/445.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque121 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower108 hp @ 5300 rpm
Turning circle33.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front hip room54.1 in.
Front shoulder room53.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear hip Room54.2 in.
Rear leg room32.6 in.
Rear shoulder room52.6 in.
Measurements
Length176.3 in.
Curb weight2612 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.0 in.
Height55.0 in.
Wheel base100.2 in.
Width66.7 in.
See 80 Inventory

Related Used 1990 Audi 80 Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles