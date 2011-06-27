  1. Home
Used 1990 Audi 80 Features & Specs

More about the 1990 80
Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 5Inline 4
Combined MPG1922
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg19/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)296.0/407.0 mi.302.1/445.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.15.9 gal.
Combined MPG1922
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque140 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm121 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l2.0 l
Horsepower130 hp @ 5500 rpm108 hp @ 5300 rpm
Turning circle33.8 ft.33.8 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersInline 5Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.37.8 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.42.2 in.
Front hip room54.1 in.54.1 in.
Front shoulder room53.3 in.53.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.2 in.37.2 in.
Rear hip Room54.2 in.54.2 in.
Rear leg room32.6 in.32.6 in.
Rear shoulder room52.6 in.52.6 in.
Measurements
Length176.3 in.176.3 in.
Curb weight2954 lbs.2612 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place8.1 cu.ft.10.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.0 in.5.0 in.
Height54.8 in.55.0 in.
Wheel base99.9 in.100.2 in.
Width66.7 in.66.7 in.
