Used 1991 Audi 200 Sedan Consumer Reviews
1991 Audi 200
This is a great car to drive! The 5 cylinder turbo has enough power to get you up to 60 in around 6 or 7 seconds each and every time you put it to he test. The ride quality is spectacular! If I could have rated it higher than a 10, I would have. This is one of the best cars I've ever driven, let alone actually owned.
A Great old car!
This has been a wonderful car. Basically reliable but the hydraulics and electrics can be a nightmare. Maintenance can be expensive if you aren't willing to get your hands dirty. Bought with 80k miles currently at 160k miles. I prefer this over most of the newer Audis. With low build numbers (150:wagon, ~1100: sedan), a well cared for specimen could be hard to find.
Timeless Beauty with awesome performance
In my view it's the most beautiful car ever built. It has unique features implying character, unlike most new cars appearing to be streamline look-alikes. The Quattro traction makes new electronic devices (susceptible to faults), more or less redundant. The bodywork is made to last forever as well as the 2.2 L Turbo engine. The performance of the car with a quality performance chip (260 hp) is unbelievable and will outdo almost any other new car - you should feel the 306 ft/lds(!) of torque push you back into your seat. On the German Autobahn I easily reached speeds beyond 170 mph on the speedometer - keep in mind, my car is almost 16 years old - is that quality engeneering or what?!
I Love this car!
After my lease was up on my 98 A4Q I went looking for the 200. I had a 98 5000Turbo that was great so I wanted that car with the newer interior. I ended up buying one and traviling 500 miles to get it. This car is a blast to drive. Tight steering and strong acceleration. It gives you the impression that you are driving in a vault. My father has an A6 4.2, my sister has an A62.7T, and my mother has an A6 2.8. They got their Audi's on my recommendation because I loved the 5000Turbo so much. I will still take the 200 over any of the new ones
THE BEST
This has to be the best car ever made. I have 368,000 miles on this car and the transmission runs as tight as the day it was pulled off a lot. What a car! I Love It!
Sponsored cars related to the 200
Related Used 1991 Audi 200 Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner