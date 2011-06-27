  1. Home
Used 1991 Audi 200 Features & Specs

More about the 1991 200
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual3-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 5Inline 5Inline 5
Combined MPG181818
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg16/22 mpg16/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)337.6/464.2 mi.337.6/464.2 mi.337.6/422.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.21.1 gal.21.1 gal.
Combined MPG181818
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque228 lb-ft @ 1950 rpm228 lb-ft @ 1950 rpm177 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l2.2 l2.2 l
Horsepower217 hp @ 5700 rpm217 hp @ 5700 rpm162 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle34.4 ft.34.4 ft.34.2 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 5Inline 5Inline 5
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.9 in.37.9 in.37.9 in.
Front leg room41.1 in.41.1 in.41.1 in.
Front hip room57.6 in.57.6 in.57.6 in.
Front shoulder room56.8 in.56.8 in.56.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.2 in.37.6 in.37.6 in.
Rear hip Room56.1 in.55.4 in.56.1 in.
Rear leg room35.4 in.35.3 in.35.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.4 in.55.4 in.55.4 in.
Measurements
Length193.4 in.193.4 in.192.7 in.
Curb weight3627 lbs.3627 lbs.3252 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place37.2 cu.ft.16.7 cu.ft.16.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance3.6 in.3.6 in.5.3 in.
Height56.1 in.56.1 in.55.9 in.
Wheel base106.1 in.106.1 in.105.6 in.
Width71.4 in.71.4 in.71.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Alpine White
  • Panther Black Metallic
  • Bamboo Metallic
  • Papyrus Metallic
  • Black
  • Amarena Pearl Metallic
  • Opal Pearl Metallic
  • Aquamarine Metallic
  • Tornado Red
  • Glacier Blue Metallic
  • Zycalm Red Pearl Metallic
  • Pearl White Metallic
  • Cayenne Pearl Metallic
  • Titanium Gray Metallic
  • Crystal Silver Metallic
  • Indigo Pearl Metallic
  • Lago Blue Metallic
  • Papyrus Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Aquamarine Metallic
  • Amarena Pearl Metallic
  • Panther Black Metallic
  • Cayenne Pearl Metallic
  • Zycalm Red Pearl Metallic
  • Crystal Silver Metallic
  • Pearl White Metallic
  • Bamboo Metallic
  • Titanium Gray Metallic
  • Black
  • Tornado Red
  • Lago Blue Metallic
  • Opal Pearl Metallic
  • Glacier Blue Metallic
  • Indigo Pearl Metallic
  • Bamboo Metallic
  • Pearl White Metallic
  • Amarena Pearl Metallic
  • Aquamarine Metallic
  • Zycalm Red Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Titanium Gray Metallic
  • Tornado Red
  • Alpine White
  • Glacier Blue Metallic
  • Indigo Pearl Metallic
  • Cayenne Pearl Metallic
  • Crystal Silver Metallic
  • Panther Black Metallic
  • Papyrus Metallic
  • Lago Blue Metallic
  • Opal Pearl Metallic
