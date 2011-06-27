Used 1990 Audi 200 Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|3-speed automatic
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 5
|Inline 5
|Inline 5
|Combined MPG
|18
|18
|18
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|3-speed automatic
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/23 mpg
|16/20 mpg
|15/22 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|309.0/473.8 mi.
|337.6/422.0 mi.
|309.0/453.2 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|20.6 gal.
|21.1 gal.
|20.6 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|18
|18
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|177 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
|177 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
|177 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.2 l
|2.2 l
|2.2 l
|Horsepower
|162 hp @ 5500 rpm
|162 hp @ 5500 rpm
|162 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Turning circle
|34.2 ft.
|34.2 ft.
|34.2 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 5
|Inline 5
|Inline 5
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|37.9 in.
|37.9 in.
|37.9 in.
|Front leg room
|41.1 in.
|41.1 in.
|41.1 in.
|Front hip room
|57.6 in.
|57.6 in.
|57.6 in.
|Front shoulder room
|56.8 in.
|56.8 in.
|56.8 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|37.6 in.
|37.6 in.
|38.2 in.
|Rear hip Room
|56.1 in.
|56.1 in.
|56.1 in.
|Rear leg room
|35.3 in.
|35.3 in.
|35.4 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|55.4 in.
|55.4 in.
|55.4 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|192.7 in.
|192.7 in.
|192.7 in.
|Curb weight
|3483 lbs.
|3263 lbs.
|3572 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|16.7 cu.ft.
|16.7 cu.ft.
|37.1 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|5.0 in.
|5.3 in.
|5.0 in.
|Height
|55.9 in.
|55.9 in.
|55.9 in.
|Wheel base
|105.9 in.
|105.6 in.
|105.9 in.
|Width
|71.4 in.
|71.4 in.
|71.4 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|no
|no
|75 cu.ft.
