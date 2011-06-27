Used 1990 Audi 200 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual3-speed automatic5-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel driveFront wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 5Inline 5Inline 5
Combined MPG181818
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel driveFront wheel driveAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual3-speed automatic5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg16/20 mpg15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)309.0/473.8 mi.337.6/422.0 mi.309.0/453.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.6 gal.21.1 gal.20.6 gal.
Combined MPG181818
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque177 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm177 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm177 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l2.2 l2.2 l
Horsepower162 hp @ 5500 rpm162 hp @ 5500 rpm162 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle34.2 ft.34.2 ft.34.2 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 5Inline 5Inline 5
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.9 in.37.9 in.37.9 in.
Front leg room41.1 in.41.1 in.41.1 in.
Front hip room57.6 in.57.6 in.57.6 in.
Front shoulder room56.8 in.56.8 in.56.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.37.6 in.38.2 in.
Rear hip Room56.1 in.56.1 in.56.1 in.
Rear leg room35.3 in.35.3 in.35.4 in.
Rear shoulder room55.4 in.55.4 in.55.4 in.
Measurements
Length192.7 in.192.7 in.192.7 in.
Curb weight3483 lbs.3263 lbs.3572 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.7 cu.ft.16.7 cu.ft.37.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.0 in.5.3 in.5.0 in.
Height55.9 in.55.9 in.55.9 in.
Wheel base105.9 in.105.6 in.105.9 in.
Width71.4 in.71.4 in.71.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacitynono75 cu.ft.
