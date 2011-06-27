  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi 100
  4. Used 1994 Audi 100
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1994 Audi 100 S Features & Specs

More about the 1994 100
Overview
See 100 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)337.6/443.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque184 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.8 l
Horsepower172 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front shoulder room56.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.1 in.
Rear leg room34.2 in.
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity66 cu.ft.
Length192.6 in.
Curb weight3628 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place33.9 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.7 in.
Height56.3 in.
Wheel base105.8 in.
Width70.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Brilliant Black
  • Amethyst Pearl Metallic
  • Pearl White Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Rubin Red Metallic
  • Emerald Pearl Metallic
  • Crystal Silver Metallic
  • Gomera Pearl Metallic
  • Tornado Red
  • Laser Red
  • Europa Blue Metallic
  • Minerva Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Ragusa Green Metallic
  • Titanium Gray Metallic
See 100 Inventory

Related Used 1994 Audi 100 S info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles