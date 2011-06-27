Used 1994 Audi 100 Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|4-speed automatic
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Combined MPG
|18
|18
|19
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|4-speed automatic
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/22 mpg
|16/21 mpg
|17/22 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|337.6/464.2 mi.
|337.6/443.1 mi.
|358.7/464.2 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|21.1 gal.
|21.1 gal.
|21.1 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|18
|19
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|184 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
|184 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
|184 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.8 l
|2.8 l
|2.8 l
|Horsepower
|172 hp @ 5500 rpm
|172 hp @ 5500 rpm
|172 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Turning circle
|34.8 ft.
|34.8 ft.
|34.8 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|38.3 in.
|38.4 in.
|38.3 in.
|Front leg room
|42.4 in.
|42.4 in.
|42.4 in.
|Front shoulder room
|56.5 in.
|56.5 in.
|56.5 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|37.6 in.
|39.1 in.
|37.6 in.
|Rear leg room
|34.8 in.
|34.2 in.
|34.8 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|56.2 in.
|56.3 in.
|56.2 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|192.6 in.
|192.6 in.
|192.6 in.
|Curb weight
|3605 lbs.
|3870 lbs.
|3363 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|16.4 cu.ft.
|33.9 cu.ft.
|16.8 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|4.8 in.
|4.8 in.
|4.7 in.
|Height
|56.6 in.
|56.6 in.
|56.3 in.
|Wheel base
|106.0 in.
|106.0 in.
|105.8 in.
|Width
|70.0 in.
|70.0 in.
|70.0 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|no
|66 cu.ft.
|no
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
