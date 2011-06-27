Used 1994 Audi 100 Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1994 100
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual4-speed automatic5-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG181819
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual4-speed automatic5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg16/21 mpg17/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)337.6/464.2 mi.337.6/443.1 mi.358.7/464.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.21.1 gal.21.1 gal.
Combined MPG181819
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque184 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm184 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm184 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.8 l2.8 l2.8 l
Horsepower172 hp @ 5500 rpm172 hp @ 5500 rpm172 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.34.8 ft.34.8 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.38.4 in.38.3 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.42.4 in.42.4 in.
Front shoulder room56.5 in.56.5 in.56.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.39.1 in.37.6 in.
Rear leg room34.8 in.34.2 in.34.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.2 in.56.3 in.56.2 in.
Measurements
Length192.6 in.192.6 in.192.6 in.
Curb weight3605 lbs.3870 lbs.3363 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.4 cu.ft.33.9 cu.ft.16.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.8 in.4.8 in.4.7 in.
Height56.6 in.56.6 in.56.3 in.
Wheel base106.0 in.106.0 in.105.8 in.
Width70.0 in.70.0 in.70.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacityno66 cu.ft.no
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Gomera Pearl Metallic
  • Amethyst Pearl Metallic
  • Brilliant Black
  • Titanium Gray Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Crystal Silver Metallic
  • Emerald Pearl Metallic
  • Pearl White Metallic
  • Laser Red
  • Ragusa Green Metallic
  • Minerva Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Rubin Red Metallic
  • Tornado Red
  • Europa Blue Metallic
