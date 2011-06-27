Estimated values
1994 Audi 100 CS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$538
|$1,222
|$1,591
|Clean
|$473
|$1,078
|$1,405
|Average
|$344
|$791
|$1,032
|Rough
|$215
|$504
|$660
Estimated values
1994 Audi 100 S 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$544
|$1,236
|$1,610
|Clean
|$479
|$1,091
|$1,422
|Average
|$348
|$801
|$1,045
|Rough
|$218
|$511
|$668
Estimated values
1994 Audi 100 CS quattro 4dr Sedan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$538
|$1,222
|$1,591
|Clean
|$473
|$1,078
|$1,405
|Average
|$344
|$791
|$1,032
|Rough
|$215
|$504
|$660
Estimated values
1994 Audi 100 S 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$544
|$1,236
|$1,610
|Clean
|$479
|$1,091
|$1,422
|Average
|$348
|$801
|$1,045
|Rough
|$218
|$511
|$668
Estimated values
1994 Audi 100 CS quattro 4dr Wagon AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$538
|$1,222
|$1,591
|Clean
|$473
|$1,078
|$1,405
|Average
|$344
|$791
|$1,032
|Rough
|$215
|$504
|$660