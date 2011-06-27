  1. Home
Used 1993 Audi 100 Features & Specs

More about the 1993 100
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG191919
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg17/24 mpg17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)358.7/506.4 mi.358.7/506.4 mi.358.7/506.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.21.1 gal.21.1 gal.
Combined MPG191919
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque184 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm184 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm184 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.8 l2.8 l2.8 l
Horsepower172 hp @ 5500 rpm172 hp @ 5500 rpm172 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.34.8 ft.34.8 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.38.3 in.38.3 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.42.4 in.42.4 in.
Front hip room53.7 in.53.7 in.53.7 in.
Front shoulder room56.5 in.56.5 in.56.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.37.6 in.37.6 in.
Rear hip Room56.1 in.56.1 in.56.1 in.
Rear leg room34.8 in.34.8 in.34.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.2 in.56.2 in.56.2 in.
Measurements
Length192.6 in.192.6 in.192.6 in.
Curb weight3329 lbs.3407 lbs.3385 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.8 cu.ft.16.8 cu.ft.16.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.7 in.4.7 in.4.7 in.
Height56.3 in.56.3 in.56.3 in.
Wheel base105.8 in.105.8 in.105.8 in.
Width70.0 in.70.0 in.70.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Zycalm Red Pearl Metallic
  • Pearl White Metallic
  • Minerva Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Opal Pearl Metallic
  • Ragusa Green Metallic
  • Indigo Pearl Metallic
  • Laser Red
  • Alpine White
  • Gomera Pearl Metallic
  • Amethyst Pearl Metallic
  • Titanium Gray Metallic
  • Crystal Silver Metallic
  • Tornado Red
  • Bamboo Metallic
  • Emerald Pearl Metallic
  • Brilliant Black
  • Opal Pearl Metallic
  • Laser Red
  • Pearl White Metallic
  • Emerald Pearl Metallic
  • Zycalm Red Pearl Metallic
  • Amethyst Pearl Metallic
  • Indigo Pearl Metallic
  • Gomera Pearl Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Bamboo Metallic
  • Titanium Gray Metallic
  • Ragusa Green Metallic
  • Tornado Red
  • Minerva Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Brilliant Black
  • Crystal Silver Metallic
  • Ragusa Green Metallic
  • Titanium Gray Metallic
  • Gomera Pearl Metallic
  • Pearl White Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Brilliant Black
  • Tornado Red
  • Laser Red
  • Opal Pearl Metallic
  • Zycalm Red Pearl Metallic
  • Amethyst Pearl Metallic
  • Indigo Pearl Metallic
  • Bamboo Metallic
  • Crystal Silver Metallic
  • Emerald Pearl Metallic
  • Minerva Blue Pearl Metallic
