Used 1992 Audi 100 Base Features & Specs

More about the 1992 100
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)358.7/506.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque184 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.8 l
Horsepower172 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room53.7 in.
Front shoulder room56.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room56.1 in.
Rear leg room34.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.2 in.
Measurements
Length192.6 in.
Curb weight3329 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.7 in.
Height56.3 in.
Wheel base106.0 in.
Width70.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Amarena Pearl Metallic
  • Indigo Pearl Metallic
  • Lago Blue Metallic
  • Titanium Gray Metallic
  • Panther Black Metallic
  • Bamboo Metallic
  • Zycalm Red Pearl Metallic
  • Tornado Red
  • Opal Pearl Metallic
  • Crystal Silver Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Minerva Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Pearl White Metallic
  • Ragusa Green Metallic
  • Azurite Blue
  • Brilliant Black
