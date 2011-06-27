Used 1992 Audi 100 CS quattro Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)337.6/422.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque184 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.8 l
Horsepower172 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room36.6 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room53.7 in.
Front shoulder room56.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.1 in.
Rear hip Room56.1 in.
Rear leg room34.2 in.
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.
Measurements
Length192.6 in.
Curb weight3892 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place33.9 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.8 in.
Height57.0 in.
Wheel base106.0 in.
Width70.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Opal Pearl Metallic
  • Amarena Pearl Metallic
  • Titanium Gray Metallic
  • Tornado Red
  • Ragusa Green Metallic
  • Crystal Silver Metallic
  • Minerva Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Pearl White Metallic
  • Azurite Blue
  • Panther Black Metallic
  • Lago Blue Metallic
  • Brilliant Black
  • Indigo Pearl Metallic
  • Zycalm Red Pearl Metallic
  • Bamboo Metallic
