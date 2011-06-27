  1. Home
Used 1992 Audi 100 Features & Specs

More about the 1992 100
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual4-speed automatic5-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG181819
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual4-speed automatic5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/21 mpg16/20 mpg17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)337.6/443.1 mi.337.6/422.0 mi.358.7/506.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.21.1 gal.21.1 gal.
Combined MPG181819
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque184 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm184 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm184 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.8 l2.8 l2.8 l
Horsepower172 hp @ 5500 rpm172 hp @ 5500 rpm172 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.34.8 ft.34.8 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room36.5 in.36.6 in.38.4 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.42.4 in.42.4 in.
Front hip room53.7 in.53.7 in.53.7 in.
Front shoulder room56.5 in.56.5 in.56.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.7 in.39.1 in.37.6 in.
Rear hip Room56.1 in.56.1 in.56.1 in.
Rear leg room34.8 in.34.2 in.34.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.2 in.56.3 in.56.2 in.
Measurements
Length192.6 in.192.6 in.192.6 in.
Curb weight3715 lbs.3892 lbs.3329 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.4 cu.ft.33.9 cu.ft.16.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.8 in.4.8 in.4.7 in.
Height56.6 in.57.0 in.56.3 in.
Wheel base106.0 in.106.0 in.106.0 in.
Width70.0 in.70.0 in.70.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Amarena Pearl Metallic
  • Brilliant Black
  • Pearl White Metallic
  • Zycalm Red Pearl Metallic
  • Tornado Red
  • Indigo Pearl Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Crystal Silver Metallic
  • Bamboo Metallic
  • Lago Blue Metallic
  • Panther Black Metallic
  • Azurite Blue
  • Minerva Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Ragusa Green Metallic
  • Titanium Gray Metallic
