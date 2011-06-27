Estimated values
1992 Audi 100 CS quattro 4dr Wagon AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$535
|$1,216
|$1,584
|Clean
|$471
|$1,074
|$1,399
|Average
|$343
|$788
|$1,028
|Rough
|$214
|$502
|$657
Estimated values
1992 Audi 100 S 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$542
|$1,233
|$1,605
|Clean
|$477
|$1,088
|$1,417
|Average
|$347
|$798
|$1,041
|Rough
|$217
|$509
|$666
Estimated values
1992 Audi 100 CS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$542
|$1,233
|$1,605
|Clean
|$477
|$1,088
|$1,417
|Average
|$347
|$798
|$1,041
|Rough
|$217
|$509
|$666
Estimated values
1992 Audi 100 CS quattro 4dr Sedan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$542
|$1,233
|$1,605
|Clean
|$477
|$1,088
|$1,417
|Average
|$347
|$798
|$1,041
|Rough
|$217
|$509
|$666
Estimated values
1992 Audi 100 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$542
|$1,233
|$1,605
|Clean
|$477
|$1,088
|$1,417
|Average
|$347
|$798
|$1,041
|Rough
|$217
|$509
|$666