Used 1991 Audi 100 Base Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 5
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)337.6/464.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque140 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower130 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle34.2 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 5
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.9 in.
Front leg room41.1 in.
Front hip room57.6 in.
Front shoulder room56.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room56.1 in.
Rear leg room35.6 in.
Rear shoulder room55.4 in.
Measurements
Length192.7 in.
Curb weight3153 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Height55.9 in.
Wheel base105.6 in.
Width71.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Opal Pearl Metallic
  • Amarena Pearl Metallic
  • Tornado Red
  • Bamboo Metallic
  • Titanium Gray Metallic
  • Glacier Blue Metallic
  • Cayenne Pearl Metallic
  • Pearl White Metallic
  • Zycalm Red Pearl Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Panther Black Metallic
  • Black
  • Crystal Silver Metallic
  • Lago Blue Metallic
  • Papyrus Metallic
  • Aquamarine Metallic
  • Indigo Pearl Metallic
