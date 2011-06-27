Used 1990 Audi 100 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual3-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 5Inline 5
Combined MPG1818
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg16/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)329.6/453.2 mi.329.6/412.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.6 gal.20.6 gal.
Combined MPG1818
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque140 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm140 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l2.3 l
Horsepower130 hp @ 5500 rpm130 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle34.2 ft.34.2 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersInline 5Inline 5
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.9 in.37.9 in.
Front leg room41.1 in.41.1 in.
Front hip room57.6 in.57.6 in.
Front shoulder room56.8 in.56.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.37.6 in.
Rear hip Room56.1 in.56.1 in.
Rear leg room35.3 in.35.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.4 in.55.4 in.
Measurements
Length192.7 in.192.7 in.
Curb weight3263 lbs.3042 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.7 cu.ft.16.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.0 in.5.1 in.
Height55.9 in.55.9 in.
Wheel base105.9 in.105.6 in.
Width71.4 in.71.4 in.
