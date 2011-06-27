Used 2012 Aston Martin Virage Volante Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG15
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$223,295
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$223,295
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)267.8/370.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.6 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$223,295
Torque420 lb-ft @ 5750 rpm
Base engine size5.9 l
Horsepower490 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle38.0 ft.
Valves48
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$223,295
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$223,295
700 watts stereo outputyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$223,295
remote trunk releaseyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
alloy and leather trim on center consoleyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on dashyes
front reading lightsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Rear floor matsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
alloy and leather trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$223,295
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$223,295
Piano Black Interior Trim Packyes
Contrast Stitchingyes
Headrest Embroidery - Aston Martin Wingsyes
Fascia Trim - Nexus Alloyyes
Leather ECU Pouchyes
Carpet Color - Contemporaryyes
Secondary Glass Keyyes
Contrast Carpet Bindingyes
Fascia Trim - Mahoganyyes
Fascia Trim - Double Apexyes
Matching Wood Door Trimyes
Fascia Trim - Bambooyes
2+0 Seating Arrangementyes
Steering Wheel - Color Keyed Trimyes
Personalized Sill Plaquesyes
Bang & Olufsen BeoSound Audioyes
Trinket Stowageyes
Embroidered Virage Logo in Fasciayes
Headrest Embroidery - Virageyes
Fascia Trim - Piano Blackyes
Headlining Color - Contemporaryyes
Fascia Trim - Tamo Ashyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$223,295
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$223,295
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room43.0 in.
leatheryes
Front head room36.6 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.5 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$223,295
Rear head room31.5 in.
Rear hip Room48.9 in.
Rear leg room26.5 in.
fixed center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$223,295
Brake Calipers - Yellowyes
Bonnet Louvers w/Titanium Meshyes
20" 10 Spoke Silver Diamond Turned Wheelsyes
20" 10 Spoke Liquid Silver Diamond Turned Wheelsyes
Brake Calipers - Redyes
20" 10 Spoke Satin Black Diamond Turned Wheelsyes
20" 5 Spoke Graphite Diamond Turned Wheelsyes
20" 10 Spoke Graphite Diamond Turned Wheelsyes
Titanium Silver Mesh Packyes
Brake Calipers - Greyyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$223,295
Front track62.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity4.9 cu.ft.
Length185.2 in.
Curb weight4166 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place4.9 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.0 in.
Height50.7 in.
Wheel base107.9 in.
Width75.0 in.
Rear track62.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$223,295
Exterior Colors
  • Madagascar Orange
  • Marron Black
  • Cobalt Blue
  • Appletree Green
  • Viridian Green
  • DBS Special Colors
  • Match to Sample
  • Magma Red
  • Hardly Green
  • Silver Blonde
  • Previous AML Color
  • Other Manufacturers Color
  • Tungsten Silver
  • Meteorite Silver
  • Jet Black
  • Mariana Blue
  • Midnight Blue
  • Onyx Black
  • Stratus White
  • Hammerhead Silver
  • Special AML Color
  • Fire Red
  • Sunburst Yellow
  • Morning Frost White
  • Storm Black
  • Quantum Silver
  • Lightning Silver
Interior Colors
  • Madagascar Tan, premium leather
  • Spectral Blue, premium leather
  • Eifel Green, premium leather
  • Spicy Red, premium leather
  • Chainmail Grey, premium leather
  • Dark Mocha, premium leather
  • Baltic Blue, premium leather
  • Lords Red, premium leather
  • Tuscan Tan, premium leather
  • Chesnut Tan, premium leather
  • Deep Purple, premium leather
  • Aurora Blue, premium leather
  • Iron Ore Red, premium leather
  • Moon Shadow, premium leather
  • Blue Haze, premium leather
  • Falcon Grey, premium leather
  • Obsidian Black, premium leather
  • Parliament Green, premium leather
  • Phantom Grey, premium leather
  • Kestrel Tan, premium leather
  • Chancellor Red, premium leather
  • Bitter Chocolate, premium leather
  • Sahara Tan, premium leather
  • Out of Range/Match To Sample Leather Seat Color, premium leather
  • Cream Truffle, premium leather
  • Sandstorm, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$223,295
295/30R20 tiresyes
20 x 11.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$223,295
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$223,295
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.
