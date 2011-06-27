2021 Aston Martin Vantage Base Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$153,000
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|20
|Total Seating
|2
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$153,000
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$153,000
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|18/24 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|347.4/463.2 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|19.3 gal.
|Combined MPG
|20
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$153,000
|Torque
|505 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.0 l
|Horsepower
|503 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Valves
|32
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$153,000
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$153,000
|Technology Collection
|yes
|Exterior Splitter, Diffuser, and Sills - Gloss Black
|yes
|Interior Pack - Sports Plus Collection
|yes
|Q Exterior Graphics Pack
|yes
|Exterior Black Collection
|yes
|Q Gloss 2x2 Twill Carbon Fiber
|yes
|Comfort Collection
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$153,000
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$153,000
|cruise control
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|front, side, and rear view camera
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Transmission controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$153,000
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverse
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$153,000
|Aluminum Tread Plates
|yes
|Seatbelts - Graphite
|yes
|Headlining - Leather
|yes
|Contrast Stitching
|yes
|First Aid Kit
|yes
|Seat Detailing - Embossed Vantage Logo
|yes
|Obsidian Black Leather/Alcantara Sports Steering Wheel
|yes
|GT Obsidian Black Leather Steering Wheel
|yes
|Sill Plaques - Personalized Anodised Aluminum
|yes
|Heated/Ventilated Seats
|yes
|Trunk Carpet - Matched to Cabin Carpet
|yes
|Detailing - Placed Perforation
|yes
|Infotainment - Aston Martin Premium Audio
|yes
|Q 2x2 Twill Carbon Fiber/Obsidian Black Leather Sports Steering Wheel
|yes
|Seatbelts - Ivory
|yes
|Leather - Q Exclusive
|yes
|Detailing - Micro Perforation
|yes
|Leather - Contemporary
|yes
|Heavy Pile Leather Bound Floor Mats
|yes
|Sill Plaques - Carbon Fiber
|yes
|Interior Jewelry - Satin Dark Chrome
|yes
|Seatbelts - Mocha
|yes
|Leather - Duotone Interior
|yes
|Headlining - Leather w/Perforation
|yes
|Seatbelts - Red
|yes
|Interior Jewelry - Q Dark Chrome and Satin 2x2 Carbon Fiber
|yes
|Seat Detailing - Embroidery Vantage Logo
|yes
|Color Keyed Steering Wheel
|yes
|Headlining - Contemporary Alcantara
|yes
|Interior Jewelry - Satin Silver
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Tread Plate
|yes
|Seat Detailing - Embossed Aston Martin Wings
|yes
|Functional Options - Umbrella and Holder
|yes
|Headlining - Primary Alcantara
|yes
|Cabin Carpet - Contemporary
|yes
|Seat Detailing - Embroidery Aston Martin Wings
|yes
|GT Heated Steering Wheel
|yes
|Leather - Special/Metallics
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$153,000
|tachometer
|yes
|clock
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$153,000
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$153,000
|Wheel Center Caps - Q 2x2 Twill Gloss Carbon Fiber
|yes
|Exterior Badging - Aston Martin Black Wings and Script
|yes
|Rear Diffuser Insert and Blades - Body Colored
|yes
|Brake Calipers - Red
|yes
|Side Gill - Q 2x2 Twill Gloss Carbon Fiber (Non Louvred)
|yes
|Smoked LED Tail lights
|yes
|Brake Calipers - Q Satin Silver
|yes
|Exterior Door Handle - Q 2x2 Twill Gloss Carbon Fiber
|yes
|Paint Protection Film - Delete
|yes
|Brake Calipers - Grey
|yes
|Brake Calipers - Black
|yes
|Brake Calipers - Q Madagascar Orange
|yes
|Brake Calipers - Yellow
|yes
|20" Lightweight Forged Wheel - Gloss Black Diamond Turned
|yes
|Mirror Caps in Gloss Black
|yes
|Tread Plates - Carpet Sill
|yes
|Wheel Center Caps - Color Keyed to Wheel Finish
|yes
|Side Gill - Matte Black Perforated
|yes
|20" Snowflake Wheels - Silver Diamond Turned
|yes
|Hood Vents - Q Gloss 2x2 Twill Carbon Fiber
|yes
|20" Lightweight Forged Wheel - Textured Dark Finish
|yes
|Front Grille - Vaned
|yes
|Paint - Q Satin
|yes
|Brake Calipers - Q Vivid Blue
|yes
|Paint - Q Special
|yes
|20" Snowflake Wheels - Satin Black
|yes
|Paint - Q Exclusive
|yes
|Wheel Center Caps - Q 2x2 Twill Satin Carbon Fiber
|yes
|20" AMR Forged Wheels - Gloss Black Diamond Turned
|yes
|Paint - AML Special
|yes
|Exterior Badging - 'GB' Fender Badges
|yes
|Brake Calipers - Q Vivid Orange
|yes
|Underhood Cross Brace - Black
|yes
|Mirror Caps in Q 2x2 Twill Gloss Carbon Fiber
|yes
|Brake Calipers - Q Vivid Red
|yes
|Hood Vents - Matte Black Mesh
|yes
|Exterior Badging - Q Aston Martin Machined Carbon Fiber Wings and Script
|yes
|Decklid Insert - Carbon Fiber
|yes
|Side Gill - Q 2x2 Twill Gloss Carbon Fiber (Louvred)
|yes
|Paint - Contemporary
|yes
|Red Tail lights
|yes
|20" Snowflake Wheels - Gloss Black Diamond Turned
|yes
|20" Forged AMR Wheels - Gloss Silver Diamond Turned
|yes
|Rear Diffuser Insert and Blades - Q 2x2 Twill Gloss Carbon Fiber
|yes
|Decklid Insert - Matte Black
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$153,000
|Height
|50.1 in.
|Wheel base
|106.5 in.
|Length
|175.8 in.
|Width
|76.5 in.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|12.4 cu.ft.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$153,000
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$153,000
|20 in. wheels
|yes
|295/35R20 tires
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$153,000
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$153,000
|Basic
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Rust
|10 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
