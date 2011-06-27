  1. Home
2021 Aston Martin Vantage Roadster Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$161,000
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$161,000
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$161,000
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.3 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$161,000
Torque505 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower503 hp @ 6000 rpm
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$161,000
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$161,000
Technology Collectionyes
Exterior Splitter, Diffuser, and Sills - Gloss Blackyes
Interior Pack - Sports Plus Collectionyes
Q Exterior Graphics Packyes
Exterior Black Collectionyes
Q Gloss 2x2 Twill Carbon Fiberyes
Comfort Collectionyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$161,000
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$161,000
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission controls on steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$161,000
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$161,000
Aluminum Tread Platesyes
Seatbelts - Graphiteyes
Contrast Stitchingyes
First Aid Kityes
Obsidian Black Leather/Alcantara Sports Steering Wheelyes
Seat Detailing - Embossed Vantage Logoyes
GT Obsidian Black Leather Steering Wheelyes
Sill Plaques - Personalized Anodised Aluminumyes
Heated/Ventilated Seatsyes
Trunk Carpet - Matched to Cabin Carpetyes
Detailing - Placed Perforationyes
Q 2x2 Twill Carbon Fiber/Obsidian Black Leather Sports Steering Wheelyes
Infotainment - Aston Martin Premium Audioyes
Seatbelts - Ivoryyes
Leather - Q Exclusiveyes
Headlining Outer - Contemporary Alcantarayes
Detailing - Micro Perforationyes
Headlining Outer - Leatheryes
Leather - Contemporaryyes
Heavy Pile Leather Bound Floor Matsyes
Sill Plaques - Carbon Fiberyes
Headlining - Contemporary Rokonayes
Interior Jewelry - Satin Dark Chromeyes
Seatbelts - Mochayes
Leather - Duotone Interioryes
Seatbelts - Redyes
Interior Jewelry - Q Dark Chrome and Satin 2x2 Carbon Fiberyes
Seat Detailing - Embroidery Vantage Logoyes
Color Keyed Steering Wheelyes
Interior Jewelry - Satin Silveryes
Carbon Fiber Tread Plateyes
Seat Detailing - Embossed Aston Martin Wingsyes
Functional Options - Umbrella and Holderyes
Headlining - Primary Alcantarayes
Cabin Carpet - Contemporaryyes
Seat Detailing - Embroidery Aston Martin Wingsyes
GT Heated Steering Wheelyes
Leather - Special/Metallicsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$161,000
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$161,000
8 -way power driver seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$161,000
Wheel Center Caps - Q 2x2 Twill Gloss Carbon Fiberyes
Exterior Badging - Aston Martin Black Wings and Scriptyes
Rear Diffuser Insert and Blades - Body Coloredyes
Brake Calipers - Redyes
Side Gill - Q 2x2 Twill Gloss Carbon Fiber (Non Louvred)yes
Smoked LED Tail lightsyes
Brake Calipers - Q Satin Silveryes
Exterior Door Handle - Q 2x2 Twill Gloss Carbon Fiberyes
Paint Protection Film - Deleteyes
Brake Calipers - Greyyes
Brake Calipers - Blackyes
Brake Calipers - Q Madagascar Orangeyes
Brake Calipers - Yellowyes
20" Lightweight Forged Wheel - Gloss Black Diamond Turnedyes
Mirror Caps in Gloss Blackyes
Tread Plates - Carpet Sillyes
Wheel Center Caps - Color Keyed to Wheel Finishyes
Side Gill - Matte Black Perforatedyes
20" Snowflake Wheels - Silver Diamond Turnedyes
Hood Vents - Q Gloss 2x2 Twill Carbon Fiberyes
20" Lightweight Forged Wheel - Textured Dark Finishyes
Front Grille - Vanedyes
Brake Calipers - Q Vivid Blueyes
Paint - Q Satinyes
Paint - Q Specialyes
20" Snowflake Wheels - Satin Blackyes
Volante Exterior Roof Color - Specialyes
Paint - Q Exclusiveyes
Wheel Center Caps - Q 2x2 Twill Satin Carbon Fiberyes
20" AMR Forged Wheels - Gloss Black Diamond Turnedyes
Volante Exterior Roof Color - Contemporaryyes
Paint - AML Specialyes
Exterior Badging - 'GB' Fender Badgesyes
Brake Calipers - Q Vivid Orangeyes
Underhood Cross Brace - Blackyes
Mirror Caps in Q 2x2 Twill Gloss Carbon Fiberyes
Brake Calipers - Q Vivid Redyes
Hood Vents - Matte Black Meshyes
Exterior Badging - Q Aston Martin Machined Carbon Fiber Wings and Scriptyes
Decklid Insert - Carbon Fiberyes
Side Gill - Q 2x2 Twill Gloss Carbon Fiber (Louvred)yes
Red Tail lightsyes
Paint - Contemporaryyes
20" Snowflake Wheels - Gloss Black Diamond Turnedyes
20" Forged AMR Wheels - Gloss Silver Diamond Turnedyes
Rear Diffuser Insert and Blades - Q 2x2 Twill Gloss Carbon Fiberyes
Decklid Insert - Matte Blackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$161,000
Height50.1 in.
Wheel base106.5 in.
Length175.8 in.
Width76.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$161,000
Exterior Colors
  • Yellow Tang
  • Platinum White
  • Blush Pearl
  • Ultramarine Black
  • Satin Solar Bronze
  • Stratus White
  • Pentland Green
  • Ocellus Teal
  • AM Heritage Racing Green
  • Satin Xenon Grey
  • Stirling Green
  • Satin Yellow Tang
  • Satin Titanium Silver
  • Silver Birch Provenance
  • Scintilla Silver
  • Scorpus Red
  • Seychelles Blue
  • Royal Indigo
  • Satin Scintilla Silver
  • Golden Saffron
  • Onyx Black
  • Dubonnet Rosso
  • Sabiro Blue
  • Frosted Glass Yellow
  • Satin Concours Blue
  • Buckinghamshire Green
  • Minotaur Green
  • Satin Volcano Red
  • Morning Frost White
  • Spirit Silver
  • Skyfall Silver
  • Flugplatz Blue
  • White Stone
  • Elwood Blue
  • Xenon Grey
  • Zaffre Blue
  • Ceramic Grey
  • Pearl Blonde
  • Kermit Green
  • Cumberland Grey
  • Satin Jet Black
  • Clubsport White
  • Satin Morning Frost White
  • Iridescent Emerald
  • Lime Essence
  • Liquid Crimson
  • Marron Black
  • Kopi Bronze
  • Hyper Red
  • Jet Black
  • Lightning Silver
  • Frosted Glass Blue
  • Lunar White
  • Divine Red
  • Midnight Blue
  • Magnetic Silver
  • China Grey
  • Cinnabar Orange
  • Concours Blue
  • Arden Green
  • Cosmos Orange
  • Intense Blue
  • Arizona Bronze
  • Ceramic Blue
Interior Colors
  • Black Damson, premium leather
  • Californian Poppy, premium leather
  • Red Oxide, premium leather
  • Indigo Blue, premium leather
  • Pure Black, leather/alcantara
  • Obsidian Black, leather
  • Aurora Blue, premium leather
  • Dark Mocha, premium leather
  • Wolf Grey, premium leather
  • Lords Red, leather
  • Oxford Tan, premium leather
  • Copper Tan Metallic, premium leather
  • Dark Knight, premium leather
  • Bitter Chocolate, premium leather
  • Spicy Red, premium leather
  • Chancellor Red, premium leather
  • Black Metallic, premium leather
  • Arden Green Metallic, premium leather
  • Blue Haze Metallic, premium leather
  • Vivid Red, premium leather
  • Cote D'Azure Blue, premium leather
  • Obsidian Black, premium leather
  • Lords Red, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$161,000
20 in. wheelsyes
295/35R20 tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$161,000
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$161,000
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.

