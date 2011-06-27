2020 Aston Martin Vantage AMR 59 Edition Features & Specs
|Overview
See Vantage Inventory
Starting MSRP
$204,995
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|7-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Total Seating
|2
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$204,995
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|7-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$204,995
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|19.3 gal.
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$204,995
|Torque
|461 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.0 l
|Horsepower
|510 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Valves
|32
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$204,995
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$204,995
|Carbon Fiber Exterior Pack
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Interior Pack
|yes
|Appearance Pack
|yes
|Tech Collection
|yes
|Touring Pack
|yes
|Comfort Collection
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$204,995
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$204,995
|cruise control
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|front, side, and rear view camera
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$204,995
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverse
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$204,995
|7-Piece Extended Fabric Luggage Set
|yes
|First Aid Kit
|yes
|Q Color Matching 4-Piece Fabric Luggage Set
|yes
|7-Piece Extended Leather Luggage Set
|yes
|4-Piece Fabric Luggage Set
|yes
|Boot Mat
|yes
|Functional Options - Umbrella and Holder
|yes
|Premium Audio System w/Additional Amps
|yes
|4-Piece Leather Luggage Set
|yes
|Q Color Matching 7-Piece Leather Luggage Set
|yes
|Q Color Matching 7-Piece Fabric Luggage Set
|yes
|All-Weather Boot Mat
|yes
|All Weather Floor Mats
|yes
|Q Color Matching 4-Piece Leather Luggage Set
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$204,995
|tachometer
|yes
|clock
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$204,995
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$204,995
|Snow Chains
|yes
|True Hunter Designer Specification Car Cover
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Engine Cover
|yes
|Tactical Designer Specification Car Cover
|yes
|Black w/Grey Ultimate Car Cover
|yes
|Valve Caps
|yes
|Adrenaline Designer Specification Car Cover
|yes
|Option C - Personalized Indoor Car Cover
|yes
|Navy w/Sand Ultimate Car Cover
|yes
|Wheel Center Caps - 2x2 Twill Satin
|yes
|Navy Indoor Car Cover
|yes
|Silver Locking Wheel Bolts
|yes
|Option B - Personalized Indoor Car Cover
|yes
|Q Carbon Fiber Satin Center Caps
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Wing Badge
|yes
|Lunar Ecplise Designer Specification Car Cover
|yes
|Q Carbon Fiber Gloss Center Caps
|yes
|Black Indoor Car Cover
|yes
|Machined Carbon Fiber Wings Badges
|yes
|Clean and Care Kit
|yes
|Molten Designer Specification Car Cover
|yes
|Tire Cushions
|yes
|Protected Tape Deleted
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Side Gill Kit
|yes
|Green w/Grey Ultimate Car Cover
|yes
|Option D - Personalized Indoor Car Cover
|yes
|Grey w/Black Ultimate Car Cover
|yes
|Outdoor Car Cover
|yes
|Wheel Center Caps - 2x2 Twill Gloss
|yes
|Underhood Cross Brace - Black
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Underhood Pack
|yes
|Black Locking Wheel Bolts
|yes
|Winter Wheel and Tire Kit
|yes
|Grey Indoor Car Cover
|yes
|Option A - Personalized Indoor Car Cover
|yes
|Dynamic Pulse Designer Specification Car Cover
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$204,995
|Length
|175.8 in.
|Curb weight
|3304 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|12.4 cu.ft.
|Height
|50.1 in.
|Wheel base
|106.5 in.
|Width
|76.5 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$204,995
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$204,995
|20 in. wheels
|yes
|295/35R20 tires
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the Vantage
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$204,995
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$204,995
|Basic
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Rust
|10 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Related 2020 Aston Martin Vantage AMR 59 Edition info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2006
- Used Kia Soul 2015
- Used Ram 1500 2008
- Used Ram Promaster Cargo Van 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
- Used Ram 1500 2005
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2012
- Used Acura TLX 2017
- Used Jaguar F-TYPE
- Used Subaru Forester 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime News
- 2020 Volkswagen Atlas
- 2019 Tacoma
- 2019 Forte
- 2021 Toyota Highlander News
- 2020 Aston Martin Vantage News
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade
- 2020 Mazda CX-30
- 2020 Chevrolet Trax
- 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Kia Sedona 2019
- Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid 2019
- 2019 Stinger
- 2021 Kia Sedona
- Kia Telluride 2020
- 2020 Kia Soul
- 2020 Optima Hybrid
- 2021 Seltos
- 2019 Forte
- 2019 Kia Sorento
Research Similar Vehicles
- Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class 2021
- 2020 Subaru Ascent
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Lincoln Aviator
- 2020 INFINITI QX60
- 2020 BMW X7
- 2020 BMW X6
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
- 2020 Land Rover Discovery
- Mazda CX-3 2020