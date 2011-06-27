  1. Home
  2. Aston Martin
  3. Aston Martin Vantage
  4. 2020 Aston Martin Vantage
  5. Features & Specs

2020 Aston Martin Vantage AMR Hero Features & Specs

More about the 2020 Vantage
Overview
Starting MSRP
$179,995
See Vantage Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$179,995
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission7-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$179,995
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.3 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$179,995
Torque461 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower510 hp @ 6000 rpm
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$179,995
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$179,995
Carbon Fiber Exterior Packyes
Carbon Fiber Interior Packyes
Exterior Body Pack - Graphite Paintedyes
Exterior Body Pack - Gloss Black Paintedyes
Appearance Packyes
Tech Collectionyes
Touring Packyes
Comfort Collectionyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$179,995
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$179,995
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Climate controlyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$179,995
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$179,995
7-Piece Extended Fabric Luggage Setyes
First Aid Kityes
Stripe and Stitch - Match to Leather/Alcantarayes
Q Color Matching 4-Piece Fabric Luggage Setyes
7-Piece Extended Leather Luggage Setyes
4-Piece Fabric Luggage Setyes
Boot Matyes
Functional Options - Umbrella and Holderyes
Premium Audio System w/Additional Ampsyes
4-Piece Leather Luggage Setyes
Q Color Matching 7-Piece Leather Luggage Setyes
Sports Steering Wheel- Color Keyed Leatheryes
Q Color Matching 7-Piece Fabric Luggage Setyes
All-Weather Boot Matyes
All Weather Floor Matsyes
Q Color Matching 4-Piece Leather Luggage Setyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$179,995
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$179,995
8 -way power driver seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$179,995
Snow Chainsyes
True Hunter Designer Specification Car Coveryes
Carbon Fiber Engine Coveryes
Tactical Designer Specification Car Coveryes
Black w/Grey Ultimate Car Coveryes
Valve Capsyes
Brake Calipers - Redyes
Adrenaline Designer Specification Car Coveryes
Option C - Personalized Indoor Car Coveryes
Navy w/Sand Ultimate Car Coveryes
Wheel Center Caps - 2x2 Twill Satinyes
Brake Calipers - Anodised Greyyes
Navy Indoor Car Coveryes
Brake Calipers - Greyyes
Brake Calipers - Blackyes
Silver Locking Wheel Boltsyes
Brake Calipers - Q Madagascar Orangeyes
Brake Calipers - Yellowyes
Option B - Personalized Indoor Car Coveryes
Q Carbon Fiber Satin Center Capsyes
Carbon Fiber Wing Badgeyes
Lunar Ecplise Designer Specification Car Coveryes
Q Carbon Fiber Gloss Center Capsyes
Black Indoor Car Coveryes
Lime Pinstripe Graphicsyes
Machined Carbon Fiber Wings Badgesyes
Brake Calipers - Q Vivid Blueyes
Clean and Care Kityes
Molten Designer Specification Car Coveryes
Tire Cushionsyes
Protected Tape Deletedyes
Carbon Fiber Side Gill Kityes
Green w/Grey Ultimate Car Coveryes
Option D - Personalized Indoor Car Coveryes
Grey w/Black Ultimate Car Coveryes
Outdoor Car Coveryes
Wheel Center Caps - 2x2 Twill Glossyes
Brake Calipers - Q Vivid Orangeyes
Underhood Cross Brace - Blackyes
Brake Calipers - Q Vivid Redyes
Carbon Fiber Underhood Packyes
Exterior Graphics - AMR Lime Pinstripe Graphicsyes
Black Locking Wheel Boltsyes
Winter Wheel and Tire Kityes
Grey Indoor Car Coveryes
Option A - Personalized Indoor Car Coveryes
Dynamic Pulse Designer Specification Car Coveryes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$179,995
Length175.8 in.
Curb weight3304 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.4 cu.ft.
Height50.1 in.
Wheel base106.5 in.
Width76.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$179,995
Exterior Colors
  • White Stone
  • Onyx Black
  • China Grey
  • Sabiro Blue
Interior Colors
  • Phantom Grey, leather
  • Black Metallic, leather
  • Copper Tan Metallic, leather
  • Dark Knight, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$179,995
20 in. wheelsyes
295/35R20 tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$179,995
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$179,995
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Vantage Inventory

Related 2020 Aston Martin Vantage AMR Hero info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars