2020 Aston Martin Vantage Base Features & Specs

More about the 2020 Vantage
Overview
Starting MSRP
$152,995
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG20
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$152,995
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$152,995
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)347.4/463.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.3 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$152,995
Torque505 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower503 hp @ 6000 rpm
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$152,995
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$152,995
Exterior Graphics Packyes
Carbon Fiber Interior Packyes
Sports Plus Collectionyes
Exterior Body Pack - Gloss Black Paintedyes
Appearance Packyes
Exterior Black Collectionyes
Comfort Collectionyes
Carbon Fiber Exterior Packyes
Sport Plus Carbon Fiber Collectionyes
Exterior Black Plus Collectionyes
Exterior Body Pack - Carbon Fiberyes
Tech Collectionyes
Touring Packyes
Exterior Black Plus Q Carbon Collectionyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$152,995
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$152,995
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission controls on steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$152,995
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$152,995
7-Piece Extended Fabric Luggage Setyes
Seatbelts - Graphiteyes
First Aid Kityes
Seatbelts - Champagneyes
Seat Detailing - Embossed Model Logoyes
Stitch - Contrast Stitching Coloryes
Q Color Matching 4-Piece Fabric Luggage Setyes
Heated/Ventilated Seatsyes
Tread Plates - Aluminum Tread Platesyes
4-Piece Fabric Luggage Setyes
Trunk Carpet - Matched to Cabin Carpetyes
Interior Jewelry - Dark Chrome and Carbon Fiberyes
Interior Jewelry - Dark Chromeyes
Boot Matyes
Headlining - Pure Black Alcantarayes
Leather - Q Exclusiveyes
Carbon Fiber Sill Plaqueyes
Premium Audio System w/Additional Ampsyes
Q Color Matching 7-Piece Leather Luggage Setyes
Leather - Contemporaryyes
Seat Detailing - Embroidery Model Logoyes
Q Color Matching 7-Piece Fabric Luggage Setyes
All-Weather Boot Matyes
Headlining - Any Color Alcantarayes
Cabin Carpet - Contemporary Coloryes
All Weather Floor Matsyes
Q Color Matching 4-Piece Leather Luggage Setyes
Steering Wheel - Color Keyedyes
Seatbelts - Mochayes
Headlining - Leather w/Perforationyes
7-Piece Extended Leather Luggage Setyes
Interior Jewelry - Satin Silveryes
Carbon Fiber Tread Plateyes
Seat Detailing - Embroidery Wings Logoyes
Functional Options - Umbrella and Holderyes
Seat Detailing - Embossed Wings Logoyes
Headlining - Leather w/No Perforationyes
Perforation - Placed Perforationyes
4-Piece Leather Luggage Setyes
Seatbelts - Spicy Redyes
Leather - Q Specialyes
Heavy Pile Floor Matsyes
Leather - Two Color Interioryes
Leather - Special/Metallicsyes
Seatbelts - Flintyes
Perforation - Micro Perforationyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$152,995
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$152,995
8 -way power driver seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$152,995
Snow Chainsyes
Carbon Fiber Engine Coveryes
20" Lightweight Forged Wheel - Silver Diamond Turnedyes
Tactical Designer Specification Car Coveryes
Silver Brake Calipers - Q Satin Silveryes
20" Directional Character Wheel - Silver Diamond Turnedyes
Brake Calipers - Redyes
Rear Diffuser Insert and Blades - Body Coloredyes
Adrenaline Designer Specification Car Coveryes
Navy w/Sand Ultimate Car Coveryes
Navy Indoor Car Coveryes
Brake Calipers - Greyyes
Brake Calipers - Blackyes
Brake Calipers - Yellowyes
Option B - Personalized Indoor Car Coveryes
Q Carbon Fiber Satin Center Capsyes
20" Lightweight Forged Wheel - Gloss Black Diamond Turnedyes
'GB' Fender Badgesyes
Rear Diffuser Insert and Blades - Carbon Fiberyes
Carbon Fiber Side Gill Kityes
Side Gill - Gloss Carbon Fiber (Louvred)yes
Grey w/Black Ultimate Car Coveryes
Outdoor Car Coveryes
Option D - Personalized Indoor Car Coveryes
Wheel Center Caps - 2x2 Twill Glossyes
20" 10 Spoke Cast Wheels - Silver Diamond Turnedyes
Brake Calipers - Q Vivid Orangeyes
20" Directional Character Wheel - Shadow Chromeyes
Underhood Cross Brace - Blackyes
Carbon Fiber Underhood Packyes
Hood Vents - Matte Black Meshyes
Decklid Insert - Carbon Fiberyes
Winter Wheel and Tire Kityes
Grey Indoor Car Coveryes
Option A - Personalized Indoor Car Coveryes
Paint - Contemporaryyes
Decklid Insert - Matte Blackyes
Dynamic Pulse Designer Specification Car Coveryes
20" 10 Spoke Cast Wheel - Shadow Chromeyes
True Hunter Designer Specification Car Coveryes
20" Directional Character Wheel - Gloss Black Diamond Turnedyes
Black w/Grey Ultimate Car Coveryes
Valve Capsyes
Option C - Personalized Indoor Car Coveryes
Wheel Center Caps - 2x2 Twill Satinyes
Silver Locking Wheel Boltsyes
Brake Calipers - Q Madagascar Orangeyes
Carbon Fiber Wing Badgeyes
Lunar Ecplise Designer Specification Car Coveryes
Q Carbon Fiber Gloss Center Capsyes
Black Indoor Car Coveryes
Machined Carbon Fiber Wings Badgesyes
Hood Vents - Gloss Carbon Fiberyes
20" Lightweight Forged Wheel - Textured Dark Finishyes
Brake Calipers - Q Vivid Blueyes
Paint - Q Satinyes
Paint - Q Specialyes
Clean and Care Kityes
Exterior Door Handle - Gloss Carbon Fiberyes
Paint - Q Exclusiveyes
Tire Cushionsyes
Molten Designer Specification Car Coveryes
Protected Tape Deletedyes
Green w/Grey Ultimate Car Coveryes
Paint - Specialyes
Front Grille Mesh - Magnum Silveryes
Brake Calipers - Q Vivid Redyes
LED Tail lights - Smokedyes
Black Locking Wheel Boltsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$152,995
Height50.1 in.
Wheel base106.5 in.
Length175.8 in.
Width76.5 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.4 cu.ft.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$152,995
Exterior Colors
  • Golden Saffron
  • Elwood Blue
  • Scorpus Red
  • Zaffre Blue
  • Stirling Green
  • Marron Black
  • Diavolo Red
  • Spirit Silver
  • Pearl Blonde
  • Cosmos Orange
  • Jet Black
  • Morning Frost White
  • Arizona Bronze
  • Lightning Silver
  • White Stone
  • Lime Essence
  • Cinnabar Orange
  • Concours Blue
  • Intense Blue
  • Onyx Black
  • Yellow Tang
  • Iridescent Emerald
  • Skyfall Silver
  • Dubonnet Rosso
  • Midnight Blue
  • Pentland Green
  • Magnetic Silver
  • Ultramarine Black
  • Frosted Glass Blue
  • Hammerhead Silver
  • Sea Storm
  • Divine Red
  • Kopi Bronze
  • Seychelles Blue
  • Arden Green
  • Hyper Red
  • Frosted Glass Yellow
  • Kermit Green
  • Clubsport White
  • Flugplatz Blue
  • Appletree Green
  • Xenon Grey
  • Satin Titanium Silver
  • Satin Jet Black
  • China Grey
  • Ocellus Teal
  • Platinum White
  • Lunar White
  • Royal Indigo
  • Blush Pearl
  • Scintilla Silver
  • Satin Concours Blue
  • Silver Birch
  • Satin Xenon Grey
  • Sabiro Blue
  • Cumberland Grey
  • Satin Morning Frost White
  • AM Heritage Racing Green
  • Satin Volcano Red
  • Buckinghamshire Green
  • Ceramic Grey
  • Satin Scintilla Silver
  • Satin Cobalt Blue
  • Satin Yellow Tang
Interior Colors
  • Aurora Blue, leather
  • Californian Poppy, leather
  • Vivid Red, leather
  • Black Damson, leather
  • Indigo Blue, leather
  • Cote D'Azure Blue, leather
  • Red Oxide, leather
  • Obsidian Black, leather
  • Dark Mocha, leather
  • Arden Green Metallic, leather
  • Black Metallic, leather
  • Copper Tan Metallic, leather
  • Lords Red, leather
  • Chestnut Tan, leather
  • Chancellor Red, leather
  • Spicy Red, leather
  • Blue Haze Metallic, leather
  • Dark Knight, leather
  • Bitter Chocolate, leather
  • Chancellor Red, premium leather
  • Lords Red, premium leather
  • Obsidian Black, premium leather
  • Pure Black, leather/alcantara
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$152,995
20 in. wheelsyes
295/35R20 tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$152,995
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$152,995
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.

