2020 Aston Martin Vantage Features & Specs

More about the 2020 Vantage
Overview
Starting MSRP
$152,995
Starting MSRP
$204,995
Starting MSRP
$179,995
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic7-speed manual7-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Combined MPG20nono
Total Seating222
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.3 yr./ unlimited mi.3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$152,995
Starting MSRP
$204,995
Starting MSRP
$179,995
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyesyesyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic7-speed manual7-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$152,995
Starting MSRP
$204,995
Starting MSRP
$179,995
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpgnono
Range in miles (cty/hwy)347.4/463.2 mi.0/0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.3 gal.19.3 gal.19.3 gal.
Combined MPG20nono
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)Premium unleaded (recommended)Premium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$152,995
Starting MSRP
$204,995
Starting MSRP
$179,995
Torque505 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm461 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm461 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l4.0 l4.0 l
Horsepower503 hp @ 6000 rpm510 hp @ 6000 rpm510 hp @ 6000 rpm
Valves323232
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$152,995
Starting MSRP
$204,995
Starting MSRP
$179,995
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
self-leveling headlightsyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesnono
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
LED headlampyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$152,995
Starting MSRP
$204,995
Starting MSRP
$179,995
Exterior Graphics Packyesnono
Carbon Fiber Interior Packyesyesyes
Sports Plus Collectionyesnono
Exterior Body Pack - Gloss Black Paintedyesnoyes
Appearance Packyesyesyes
Exterior Black Collectionyesnono
Comfort Collectionyesyesyes
Carbon Fiber Exterior Packyesyesyes
Sport Plus Carbon Fiber Collectionyesnono
Exterior Black Plus Collectionyesnono
Exterior Body Pack - Carbon Fiberyesnono
Tech Collectionyesyesyes
Touring Packyesyesyes
Exterior Black Plus Q Carbon Collectionyesnono
Exterior Body Pack - Graphite Paintednonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$152,995
Starting MSRP
$204,995
Starting MSRP
$179,995
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$152,995
Starting MSRP
$204,995
Starting MSRP
$179,995
cruise controlyesyesyes
front cupholdersyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyesyes
front, side, and rear view camerayesyesyes
front and rear parking sensorsyesyesyes
electric power steeringyesyesyes
keyless ignitionyesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyesyes
Transmission controls on steering wheelyesnono
Climate controlyesyesyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$152,995
Starting MSRP
$204,995
Starting MSRP
$179,995
hands-free entryyesyesyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$152,995
Starting MSRP
$204,995
Starting MSRP
$179,995
7-Piece Extended Fabric Luggage Setyesyesyes
Seatbelts - Graphiteyesnono
First Aid Kityesyesyes
Seatbelts - Champagneyesnono
Seat Detailing - Embossed Model Logoyesnono
Stitch - Contrast Stitching Coloryesnono
Q Color Matching 4-Piece Fabric Luggage Setyesyesyes
Heated/Ventilated Seatsyesnono
Tread Plates - Aluminum Tread Platesyesnono
4-Piece Fabric Luggage Setyesyesyes
Trunk Carpet - Matched to Cabin Carpetyesnono
Interior Jewelry - Dark Chrome and Carbon Fiberyesnono
Interior Jewelry - Dark Chromeyesnono
Boot Matyesyesyes
Headlining - Pure Black Alcantarayesnono
Leather - Q Exclusiveyesnono
Carbon Fiber Sill Plaqueyesnono
Premium Audio System w/Additional Ampsyesyesyes
Q Color Matching 7-Piece Leather Luggage Setyesyesyes
Leather - Contemporaryyesnono
Seat Detailing - Embroidery Model Logoyesnono
Q Color Matching 7-Piece Fabric Luggage Setyesyesyes
All-Weather Boot Matyesyesyes
Headlining - Any Color Alcantarayesnono
Cabin Carpet - Contemporary Coloryesnono
All Weather Floor Matsyesyesyes
Q Color Matching 4-Piece Leather Luggage Setyesyesyes
Steering Wheel - Color Keyedyesnono
Seatbelts - Mochayesnono
Headlining - Leather w/Perforationyesnono
7-Piece Extended Leather Luggage Setyesyesyes
Interior Jewelry - Satin Silveryesnono
Carbon Fiber Tread Plateyesnono
Seat Detailing - Embroidery Wings Logoyesnono
Functional Options - Umbrella and Holderyesyesyes
Seat Detailing - Embossed Wings Logoyesnono
Headlining - Leather w/No Perforationyesnono
Perforation - Placed Perforationyesnono
4-Piece Leather Luggage Setyesyesyes
Seatbelts - Spicy Redyesnono
Leather - Q Specialyesnono
Heavy Pile Floor Matsyesnono
Leather - Two Color Interioryesnono
Leather - Special/Metallicsyesnono
Seatbelts - Flintyesnono
Perforation - Micro Perforationyesnono
Stripe and Stitch - Match to Leather/Alcantaranonoyes
Sports Steering Wheel- Color Keyed Leathernonoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$152,995
Starting MSRP
$204,995
Starting MSRP
$179,995
tachometeryesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$152,995
Starting MSRP
$204,995
Starting MSRP
$179,995
8 -way power driver seatyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
sport front seatsyesyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$152,995
Starting MSRP
$204,995
Starting MSRP
$179,995
Snow Chainsyesyesyes
Carbon Fiber Engine Coveryesyesyes
20" Lightweight Forged Wheel - Silver Diamond Turnedyesnono
Tactical Designer Specification Car Coveryesyesyes
Silver Brake Calipers - Q Satin Silveryesnono
20" Directional Character Wheel - Silver Diamond Turnedyesnono
Brake Calipers - Redyesnoyes
Rear Diffuser Insert and Blades - Body Coloredyesnono
Adrenaline Designer Specification Car Coveryesyesyes
Navy w/Sand Ultimate Car Coveryesyesyes
Navy Indoor Car Coveryesyesyes
Brake Calipers - Greyyesnoyes
Brake Calipers - Blackyesnoyes
Brake Calipers - Yellowyesnoyes
Option B - Personalized Indoor Car Coveryesyesyes
Q Carbon Fiber Satin Center Capsyesyesyes
20" Lightweight Forged Wheel - Gloss Black Diamond Turnedyesnono
'GB' Fender Badgesyesnono
Rear Diffuser Insert and Blades - Carbon Fiberyesnono
Carbon Fiber Side Gill Kityesyesyes
Side Gill - Gloss Carbon Fiber (Louvred)yesnono
Grey w/Black Ultimate Car Coveryesyesyes
Outdoor Car Coveryesyesyes
Option D - Personalized Indoor Car Coveryesyesyes
Wheel Center Caps - 2x2 Twill Glossyesyesyes
20" 10 Spoke Cast Wheels - Silver Diamond Turnedyesnono
Brake Calipers - Q Vivid Orangeyesnoyes
20" Directional Character Wheel - Shadow Chromeyesnono
Underhood Cross Brace - Blackyesyesyes
Carbon Fiber Underhood Packyesyesyes
Hood Vents - Matte Black Meshyesnono
Decklid Insert - Carbon Fiberyesnono
Winter Wheel and Tire Kityesyesyes
Grey Indoor Car Coveryesyesyes
Option A - Personalized Indoor Car Coveryesyesyes
Paint - Contemporaryyesnono
Decklid Insert - Matte Blackyesnono
Dynamic Pulse Designer Specification Car Coveryesyesyes
20" 10 Spoke Cast Wheel - Shadow Chromeyesnono
True Hunter Designer Specification Car Coveryesyesyes
20" Directional Character Wheel - Gloss Black Diamond Turnedyesnono
Black w/Grey Ultimate Car Coveryesyesyes
Valve Capsyesyesyes
Option C - Personalized Indoor Car Coveryesyesyes
Wheel Center Caps - 2x2 Twill Satinyesyesyes
Silver Locking Wheel Boltsyesyesyes
Brake Calipers - Q Madagascar Orangeyesnoyes
Carbon Fiber Wing Badgeyesyesyes
Lunar Ecplise Designer Specification Car Coveryesyesyes
Q Carbon Fiber Gloss Center Capsyesyesyes
Black Indoor Car Coveryesyesyes
Machined Carbon Fiber Wings Badgesyesyesyes
Hood Vents - Gloss Carbon Fiberyesnono
20" Lightweight Forged Wheel - Textured Dark Finishyesnono
Brake Calipers - Q Vivid Blueyesnoyes
Paint - Q Satinyesnono
Paint - Q Specialyesnono
Clean and Care Kityesyesyes
Exterior Door Handle - Gloss Carbon Fiberyesnono
Paint - Q Exclusiveyesnono
Tire Cushionsyesyesyes
Molten Designer Specification Car Coveryesyesyes
Protected Tape Deletedyesyesyes
Green w/Grey Ultimate Car Coveryesyesyes
Paint - Specialyesnono
Front Grille Mesh - Magnum Silveryesnono
Brake Calipers - Q Vivid Redyesnoyes
LED Tail lights - Smokedyesnono
Black Locking Wheel Boltsyesyesyes
Brake Calipers - Anodised Greynonoyes
Lime Pinstripe Graphicsnonoyes
Exterior Graphics - AMR Lime Pinstripe Graphicsnonoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$152,995
Starting MSRP
$204,995
Starting MSRP
$179,995
Height50.1 in.50.1 in.50.1 in.
Wheel base106.5 in.106.5 in.106.5 in.
Length175.8 in.175.8 in.175.8 in.
Width76.5 in.76.5 in.76.5 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.4 cu.ft.12.4 cu.ft.12.4 cu.ft.
Curb weightno3304 lbs.3304 lbs.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$152,995
Starting MSRP
$204,995
Starting MSRP
$179,995
Exterior Colors
  • Golden Saffron
  • Elwood Blue
  • Scorpus Red
  • Zaffre Blue
  • Stirling Green
  • Marron Black
  • Diavolo Red
  • Spirit Silver
  • Pearl Blonde
  • Cosmos Orange
  • Jet Black
  • Morning Frost White
  • Arizona Bronze
  • Lightning Silver
  • White Stone
  • Lime Essence
  • Cinnabar Orange
  • Concours Blue
  • Intense Blue
  • Onyx Black
  • Yellow Tang
  • Iridescent Emerald
  • Skyfall Silver
  • Dubonnet Rosso
  • Midnight Blue
  • Pentland Green
  • Magnetic Silver
  • Ultramarine Black
  • Frosted Glass Blue
  • Hammerhead Silver
  • Sea Storm
  • Divine Red
  • Kopi Bronze
  • Seychelles Blue
  • Arden Green
  • Hyper Red
  • Frosted Glass Yellow
  • Kermit Green
  • Clubsport White
  • Flugplatz Blue
  • Appletree Green
  • Xenon Grey
  • Satin Titanium Silver
  • Satin Jet Black
  • China Grey
  • Ocellus Teal
  • Platinum White
  • Lunar White
  • Royal Indigo
  • Blush Pearl
  • Scintilla Silver
  • Satin Concours Blue
  • Silver Birch
  • Satin Xenon Grey
  • Sabiro Blue
  • Cumberland Grey
  • Satin Morning Frost White
  • AM Heritage Racing Green
  • Satin Volcano Red
  • Buckinghamshire Green
  • Ceramic Grey
  • Satin Scintilla Silver
  • Satin Cobalt Blue
  • Satin Yellow Tang
  • Stirling Green w/Lime
  • White Stone
  • Onyx Black
  • China Grey
  • Sabiro Blue
Interior Colors
  • Aurora Blue, leather
  • Californian Poppy, leather
  • Vivid Red, leather
  • Black Damson, leather
  • Indigo Blue, leather
  • Cote D'Azure Blue, leather
  • Red Oxide, leather
  • Obsidian Black, leather
  • Dark Mocha, leather
  • Arden Green Metallic, leather
  • Black Metallic, leather
  • Copper Tan Metallic, leather
  • Lords Red, leather
  • Chestnut Tan, leather
  • Chancellor Red, leather
  • Spicy Red, leather
  • Blue Haze Metallic, leather
  • Dark Knight, leather
  • Bitter Chocolate, leather
  • Chancellor Red, premium leather
  • Lords Red, premium leather
  • Obsidian Black, premium leather
  • Pure Black, leather/alcantara
  • Dark Knight, leather
  • Phantom Grey, leather
  • Black Metallic, leather
  • Copper Tan Metallic, leather
  • Dark Knight, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$152,995
Starting MSRP
$204,995
Starting MSRP
$179,995
20 in. wheelsyesyesyes
295/35R20 tiresyesyesyes
Performance tiresyesyesyes
painted alloy wheelsyesyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$152,995
Starting MSRP
$204,995
Starting MSRP
$179,995
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$152,995
Starting MSRP
$204,995
Starting MSRP
$179,995
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.3 yr./ unlimited mi.3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.3 yr./ unlimited mi.3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.10 yr./ unlimited mi.10 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.3 yr./ unlimited mi.3 yr./ unlimited mi.
