Used 2016 Aston Martin Vanquish Base Features & Specs

More about the 2016 Vanquish
Overview
Starting MSRP
$287,650
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG16
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$287,650
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$287,650
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)266.5/430.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.5 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$287,650
Torque465 lb-ft @ 5500 rpm
Base engine size5.9 l
Horsepower568 hp @ 6650 rpm
Valves48
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$287,650
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$287,650
Bang & Olufsen premium brand speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
13 total speakersyes
1000 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$287,650
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
leather steering wheelyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Climate controlyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$287,650
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$287,650
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$287,650
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$287,650
Length184.7 in.
Curb weight3834 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place5.0 cu.ft.
Height50.9 in.
EPA interior volume83.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base107.9 in.
Width75.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$287,650
Exterior Colors
  • China Grey
  • Meteorite Silver
  • Diavolo Red
  • Yellow Tang
  • Morning Frost White
  • Skyfall Silver
  • Silver Blonde
  • Tungsten Silver
  • Mariana Blue
  • Appletree Green
  • Marron Black
  • Hardly Green
  • Onyx Black
  • Hammerhead Silver
  • Sea Storm
  • Mako Blue
  • Cobalt Blue
  • Lightning Silver
  • Concours Blue
  • Arizona Bronze
  • Quantum Silver
  • Selene Bronze
  • Madagascar Orange
  • Jet Black
  • Divine Red
  • Silver Fox
  • Stratus White
  • Cinnabar Orange
  • Ocellus Teal
  • Ultramarine Black
  • Volcano Red
  • Midnight Blue
  • Sunburst Yellow
  • Kopi Bronze
Interior Colors
  • Aurora Blue, premium leather
  • Dark Mocha, premium leather
  • Black Damson, premium leather
  • Bronze Metallic, premium leather
  • Dark Knight, premium leather
  • True Teal, premium leather
  • Spectral Blue, premium leather
  • Obsidian Black, premium leather
  • Chancellor Red, premium leather
  • Deep Purple, premium leather
  • Phantom Grey, premium leather
  • Pure Black, premium leather
  • Parliament Green, premium leather
  • Chestnut Tan, premium leather
  • Bitter Chocolate, premium leather
  • Lords Red, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$287,650
305/30R Z tiresyes
20 x 11.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$287,650
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$287,650
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.
