Used 2016 Aston Martin V8 Vantage GT Roadster Features & Specs

More about the 2016 V8 Vantage
Overview
Starting MSRP
$117,800
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)274.3/400.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque361 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size4.7 l
Horsepower430 hp @ 7300 rpm
Turning circle37.3 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
Bang & Olufsen premium brand speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
13 total speakersyes
1000 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
leather steering wheelyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity5.0 cu.ft.
Length172.6 in.
Curb weight3726 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place5.0 cu.ft.
Height50.0 in.
Wheel base102.4 in.
Width73.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Jet Black
  • Mariana Blue
  • Skyfall Silver
  • Alloro Green
  • Speedway White
Interior Colors
  • Argento Grey, premium leather/alcantara
  • Argento Grey, premium leather
  • Dark, premium leather/alcantara
  • Dark, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
19 x 10.0 in. wheelsyes
285/35R19 tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.
