  1. Home
  2. Aston Martin
  3. Aston Martin V8 Vantage
  4. Used 2012 Aston Martin V8 Vantage
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2012 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Base Features & Specs

More about the 2012 V8 Vantage
Overview
Starting MSRP
$118,650
See V8 Vantage Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$118,650
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$118,650
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)274.3/400.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$118,650
Torque346 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size4.7 l
Horsepower420 hp @ 7300 rpm
Turning circle36.5 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$118,650
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$118,650
Sports Packyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$118,650
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
diversity antennayes
160-watt audio outputyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$118,650
remote trunk releaseyes
alloy and leather trim on dashyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
leather trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
alloy and leather trim on center consoleyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
rear parking sensorsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$118,650
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$118,650
Satellite Radioyes
First Aid Kityes
Indented Leather Seat Insertsyes
Fascia Trim - Microspin Alloyyes
Leather Key Fob Pouchyes
Aston Martin 700w Premium Audio Systemyes
Iridium Interior w/Prism Alloy Fascia Trimyes
Steering Wheel - Color Keyed Trimyes
Personalized Sill Plaquesyes
Garage Door Opener w/Auto Dim Rearview Mirroryes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Bang & Olufsen BeoSound Audio Systemyes
Bluetooth Telephone Preparationyes
Memory Seatsyes
Umbrella & Holderyes
Smokers Packyes
Cruise Controlyes
Satellite Navigation Systemyes
Iridium Interior w/Piano Black Fascia Trimyes
Carpet Color - Contemporaryyes
Secondary Glass Keyyes
Leather Color - Contemporaryyes
Fine Stitchingyes
Convertible Wind Deflectoryes
Fascia Trim - Piano Blackyes
Headlining Color - Contemporaryyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$118,650
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$118,650
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
premium leatheryes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$118,650
Paint - Special Coloryes
Brake Calipers - Redyes
Bright Finish Grilleyes
Vantage 7 Spoke Anthracite Alloy Wheelyes
Brake Calipers - Blackyes
19" 20-Spoke Silver Diamond Turned Wheelsyes
Brake Calipers - Yellowyes
N400 Sill Designyes
Vantage 7 Spoke Silver Alloy Wheelyes
Brake Calipers - Silveryes
Front Wheel Stone Guardsyes
19" 20-Spoke Graphite Diamond Turned Wheelsyes
Paint - Contemporaryyes
19" 10-Spoke Silver Diamond Turned Wheelsyes
Magnum Silver Mesh Packyes
Clear Rear Lampsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$118,650
Front track62.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity10.6 cu.ft.
Length172.5 in.
Curb weight3595 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.6 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.34 cd.
Height49.6 in.
Wheel base102.4 in.
Width73.5 in.
Rear track61.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$118,650
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Blonde
  • Magma Red
  • Hardly Green
  • Match to Sample
  • DBS Special Colors
  • Appletree Green
  • Viridian Green
  • Madagascar Orange
  • Marron Black
  • Cobalt Blue
  • Hammerhead Silver
  • Onyx Black
  • Stratus White
  • Midnight Blue
  • Storm Black
  • Jet Black
  • Quantum Silver
  • Lightning Silver
  • Mariana Blue
  • Fire Red
  • Sunburst Yellow
  • Morning Frost White
  • Tungsten Silver
  • Meteorite Silver
  • Previous AML Color
  • Other Manufacturers Color
  • Special AML Color
Interior Colors
  • Chesnut Tan, premium leather
  • Deep Purple, premium leather
  • Baltic Blue, premium leather
  • Lords Red, premium leather
  • Tuscan Tan, premium leather
  • Dark Mocha, premium leather
  • Spectral Blue, premium leather
  • Eifel Green, premium leather
  • Spicy Red, premium leather
  • Chainmail Grey, premium leather
  • Sahara Tan, premium leather
  • Out of Range/Match To Sample Leather Seat Color, premium leather
  • Chancellor Red, premium leather
  • Bitter Chocolate, premium leather
  • Phantom Grey, premium leather
  • Cream Truffle, premium leather
  • Sandstorm, premium leather
  • Kestrel Tan, premium leather
  • Obsidian Black, premium leather
  • Madagascar Tan, premium leather
  • Blue Haze, premium leather
  • Falcon Grey, premium leather
  • Aurora Blue, premium leather
  • Iron Ore Red, premium leather
  • Parliament Green, premium leather
  • Moon Shadow, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$118,650
275/35R19 96Y tiresyes
19 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$118,650
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$118,650
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.
See V8 Vantage Inventory

Related Used 2012 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles