Used 2012 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Consumer Reviews
A sports car you can use everyday!
I have owned this car for about 3 months and have put about 5600 miles on it already! I absolutely love driving it! Putting the top down and listening to the exhaust is pure bliss. Who needs a radio when you have this 4.7L V8 symphony? It's extremely comfortable, I've driven it hundreds of miles on day trips and never felt tired. The trunk space isn't much but it's plenty to fit my golf bag, shoes and backpack at the same time so it's good enough for me. The only real complaint I have about the car is the transmission. In auto mode and in normal driving it's slow and jerky but in sport with the throttle down it's much better.
James Bond's car make of choice
My ratings are a bit harsh compared to my actual feelings for the car, but they are objective. I LOVE my car. It's a great weekend car. It's not as fast as most other exotics, and the ride quality is VERY stiff. Handling is exceptional, as is braking. It's an elegant, beautiful piece of machinery that produces smiles everywhere you go. You feel like you are driving something special and you feel special for doing so. I have had the car for about 2.5 years and put a little over 17,000 miles on it thus far (I acquired it with 3,242 miles). Mine is not a garage queen, but rather a work of art to be enjoyed. So far I have not had any mechanical issues with the car.
