Used 2011 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Roadster Features & Specs

More about the 2011 V8 Vantage
Overview
Starting MSRP
$136,450
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG16
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$136,450
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$136,450
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)295.4/422.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$136,450
Torque346 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size4.7 l
Horsepower420 hp @ 7300 rpm
Turning circle36.5 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$136,450
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$136,450
Sports Packyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$136,450
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
diversity antennayes
160-watt audio outputyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$136,450
remote trunk releaseyes
alloy and leather trim on dashyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
leather trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
alloy and leather trim on center consoleyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
rear parking sensorsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$136,450
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$136,450
Satellite Radioyes
First Aid Kityes
Umbrella & Holderyes
Fascia Trim - Microspin Alloyyes
Cruise Controlyes
Smokers Packyes
Iridium Interior w/Prism Alloy Fascia Trimyes
Aston Martin 700w Premium Audio Systemyes
Satellite Navigation Systemyes
Iridium Interior w/Piano Black Fascia Trimyes
Carpet Color - Contemporaryyes
Memory Seats & Mirrorsyes
Secondary Glass Keyyes
Steering Wheel - Color Keyed Trimyes
Personalized Sill Plaquesyes
Fine Stitchingyes
Convertible Wind Deflectoryes
Perforated Leather Seat Insertsyes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Fascia Trim - Piano Blackyes
Bang & Olufsen BeoSound Audio Systemyes
Headlining Color - Contemporaryyes
Bluetooth Telephone Preparationyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$136,450
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$136,450
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
premium leatheryes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$136,450
Brake Calipers - Redyes
Convertible Hood Color - Contemporaryyes
Bright Finish Grilleyes
Vantage 7 Spoke Anthracite Alloy Wheelyes
Brake Calipers - Blackyes
Brake Calipers - Yellowyes
19" 20-Spoke Silver Diamond Turned Wheelsyes
Vantage 7 Spoke Silver Alloy Wheelyes
N400 Sill Designyes
Brake Calipers - Silveryes
Front Wheel Stone Guardsyes
19" 20-Spoke Graphite Diamond Turned Wheelsyes
Magnum Silver Mesh Packyes
Clear Rear Lampsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$136,450
Front track62.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity5.0 cu.ft.
Length172.5 in.
Curb weight3770 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place5.0 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.34 cd.
Height50.0 in.
Wheel base102.5 in.
Width73.5 in.
Rear track61.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$136,450
Exterior Colors
  • Quantum Silver
  • Sunburst Yellow
  • Other Manufacturers Color
  • Other Manufacturers Special Color
  • Special AML Color/Match To Sample
  • Previous AML Color
  • Amethyst Red
  • Mariana Blue
  • Meteorite Silver
  • Jet Black
  • Tungsten Silver
  • Lightning Silver
  • Titanium Silver
  • Yellow Kangaroo
  • Red Lion
  • Blue Anchor
  • Grey Bull
  • Silver Fox
  • White Horse
  • Magma Red
  • Hardly Green
  • Silver Blonde
  • Appletree Green
  • Viridian Green
  • DBS Special Colors
  • Match to Sample
  • Special Color
  • Stratus White
  • Storm Black
  • Fire Red
  • Tempest Blue
  • Glacial Blue
  • Black Bear
  • Hammerhead Silver
  • Silver Jubilee
  • Emerald Green
  • Madagascar Orange
  • Morning Frost White
  • Marron Black
  • Cobalt Blue
  • Onyx Black
  • Slate Blue
  • Midnight Blue
  • Almond Green
Interior Colors
  • Aurora Blue, premium leather
  • Pinewood Green, premium leather
  • Phantom Grey, premium leather
  • Madagascar Orange, premium leather
  • Spectral Blue, premium leather
  • Obsidian Black, premium leather
  • Falcon Grey, premium leather
  • Moon Shadow, premium leather
  • Blue Haze, premium leather
  • Iron Ore Red, premium leather
  • Eifel Green, premium leather
  • Parliament Green, premium leather
  • Spicy Red, premium leather
  • Chainmail Grey, premium leather
  • Dark Mocha, premium leather
  • Deep Purple, premium leather
  • Tuscan Tan, premium leather
  • Chestnut Tan, premium leather
  • Baltic Blue, premium leather
  • Lords Red, premium leather
  • Out of Range/Match To Sample Leather Seat Color, premium leather
  • Sahara Tan, premium leather
  • Kestrel Tan, premium leather
  • Chancellor Red, premium leather
  • Cream Truffle, premium leather
  • Sandstorm, premium leather
  • Bitter Chocolate, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$136,450
275/35R19 96Y tiresyes
19 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$136,450
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$136,450
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.
