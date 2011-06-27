  1. Home
  2. Aston Martin
  3. Aston Martin V8 Vantage
  4. Used 2010 Aston Martin V8 Vantage
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2010 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Base Features & Specs

More about the 2010 V8 Vantage
Overview
Starting MSRP
$123,450
See V8 Vantage Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG16
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$123,450
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$123,450
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)295.4/422.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$123,450
Torque346 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size4.7 l
Horsepower420 hp @ 7300 rpm
Turning circle36.5 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$123,450
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$123,450
Sports Packyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$123,450
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
diversity antennayes
160-watt audio outputyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$123,450
remote trunk releaseyes
alloy and leather trim on dashyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
leather trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
alloy and leather trim on center consoleyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
rear parking sensorsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$123,450
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$123,450
Satellite Radioyes
First Aid Kityes
Facia Trim - Microspin Alloyyes
Memory Seats & Mirrorsyes
Personalized Sill Plaquesyes
Perforated Leather Seat Insertsyes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Bang & Olufsen BeoSound Audio Systemyes
Bluetooth Telephone Preparationyes
Aston Martin Premium Audio Systemyes
Umbrella & Holderyes
Cruise Controlyes
Smokers Packyes
Iridium Interior w/Piano Black Facia Trimyes
Satellite Navigation Systemyes
Carpet Color - Contemporaryyes
Secondary Glass Keyyes
Leather Color - Contemporaryyes
Iridium Interior w/Prism Alloy Facia Trimyes
Leather Color - Out of Range/Match to Sampleyes
Fine Stitchingyes
Facia Trim - Piano Blackyes
Headlining Color - Contemporaryyes
Polished Alloy Treadplatesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$123,450
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$123,450
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$123,450
Paint - DBS Special Colorsyes
Paint - Other Manufacturers Special Coloryes
Bright Finish Grilleyes
Paint - Special AML Color / Match To Sampleyes
Paint - Previous AML Coloryes
19" 20-Spoke Silver Diamond Turned Wheelsyes
Paint - Other Manufacturers Coloryes
N400 Sill Designyes
Front Wheel Stone Guardsyes
19" 20-Spoke Graphite Diamond Turned Wheelsyes
19" 10-Spoke Silver Diamond Turned Wheelsyes
Paint - Contemporaryyes
Magnum Silver Mesh Packyes
Clear Rear Lampsyes
Alternative Brake Caliper Finishesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$123,450
Front track62.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity10.6 cu.ft.
Length172.5 in.
Curb weight3595 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.6 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.34 cd.
Height49.5 in.
Wheel base102.5 in.
Width73.5 in.
Rear track61.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$123,450
Exterior Colors
  • Emerald Green
  • Amethyst Red
  • Mariana Blue
  • Match to Sample Paint Color
  • Morning Frost White
  • Sunburst Yellow
  • Fire Red
  • Stratus White
  • Tempest Blue
  • Glacial Blue
  • Storm Black
  • Quantum Silver
  • Previous AML Color
  • Other Manufacturers Color
  • Magma Red
  • Hardly Green
  • Hammerhead Silver
  • Silver Blonde
  • Other Manufacturers Special Color
  • Onyx Black
  • Lightning Silver
  • Almond Green
  • Slate Blue
  • Titanium Silver
  • Tungsten Silver
  • Meteorite Silver
  • Midnight Blue
  • Jet Black
Interior Colors
  • Out of Range/Match To Sample Leather Seat Color, premium leather
  • Obsidian Black, premium leather
  • Pinewood Green, premium leather
  • Aurora Blue, premium leather
  • Deep Purple, premium leather
  • Baltic Blue, premium leather
  • Lords Red, premium leather
  • Tuscan Tan, premium leather
  • Chestnut Tan, premium leather
  • Sahara Tan
  • Falcon Grey, premium leather
  • Chancellor Red, premium leather
  • Bitter Chocolate, premium leather
  • Blue Haze, premium leather
  • Phantom Grey, premium leather
  • Iron Ore Red, premium leather
  • Parliament Green, premium leather
  • Moon Shadow, premium leather
  • Cream Truffle, premium leather
  • Sandstorm, premium leather
  • Kestrel Tan, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$123,450
275/35R Z tiresyes
19 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$123,450
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$123,450
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.
See V8 Vantage Inventory

Related Used 2010 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles