Used 2010 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Base Features & Specs

Exterior Colors

Emerald Green

Amethyst Red

Mariana Blue

Match to Sample Paint Color

Morning Frost White

Sunburst Yellow

Fire Red

Stratus White

Tempest Blue

Glacial Blue

Storm Black

Quantum Silver

Previous AML Color

Other Manufacturers Color

Magma Red

Hardly Green

Hammerhead Silver

Silver Blonde

Other Manufacturers Special Color

Onyx Black

Lightning Silver

Almond Green

Slate Blue

Titanium Silver

Tungsten Silver

Meteorite Silver

Midnight Blue

Jet Black