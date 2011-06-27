  1. Home
Used 2009 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Base Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$119,500
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$119,500
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$119,500
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)253.2/400.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$119,500
Torque346 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size4.7 l
Horsepower420 hp @ 7300 rpm
Turning circle36.5 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$119,500
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$119,500
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
diversity antennayes
160-watt audio outputyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$119,500
alloy and leather trim on dashyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
leather trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
alloy and leather trim on center consoleyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
rear parking sensorsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$119,500
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$119,500
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$119,500
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$119,500
Front track62.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity10.6 cu.ft.
Length172.5 in.
Curb weight3595 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.6 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.34 cd.
Height49.5 in.
Wheel base102.5 in.
Width73.5 in.
Rear track61.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$119,500
Exterior Colors
  • Mercury Silver
  • Toro Red
  • California Sage
  • Storm Black
  • Casino Royale
  • AM Titanium Silver
  • Tungsten Silver
  • Almond Green
  • Slate Blue
  • Jet Black
  • Match to Sample Paint Color
  • Onyx Black
  • Meteorite Silver
  • Midnight Blue
  • Lightning Silver
  • Stratus White
  • Glacial Blue 2
  • Fire Red
  • Tempest Blue
  • Emerald Green
  • Amethyst Red
  • Morning Frost White
  • Sunburst Yellow
  • Mariana Blue
Interior Colors
  • Absynthe Green, premium leather
  • Arctic Blue, premium leather
  • Chancellor Red, premium leather
  • Falcon Grey, premium leather
  • Black Cherry, premium leather
  • Bitter Chocolate, premium leather
  • Blue Haze, premium leather
  • Pinewood Green, premium leather
  • Out of Range/Match To Sample Leather Seat color, premium leather
  • Aurora Blue, premium leather
  • Sahara Tan
  • Havana Tan, premium leather
  • Obsidian Black, premium leather
  • Parliament Green, premium leather
  • Caspian Blue, premium leather
  • Phantom Grey, premium leather
  • Iron Ore Red, premium leather
  • Sandstorm, premium leather
  • Kestrel Tan, premium leather
  • Moon Shadow, premium leather
  • Cream Truffle, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$119,500
275/35R Z tiresyes
19 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$119,500
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$119,500
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.
