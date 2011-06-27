  1. Home
Used 2008 Aston Martin V8 Vantage N400 Features & Specs

More about the 2008 V8 Vantage
Overview
Starting MSRP
$132,900
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$132,900
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$132,900
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)254.4/402.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.2 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$132,900
Torque309 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower400 hp @ 7300 rpm
Turning circle36.5 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$132,900
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$132,900
diversity antennayes
700 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$132,900
alloy and leather trim on dashyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
leather trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
alloy and leather trim on center consoleyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$132,900
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$132,900
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$132,900
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$132,900
Front track62.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity10.6 cu.ft.
Length172.5 in.
Curb weight3595 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.6 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.34 cd.
Height49.5 in.
Wheel base102.5 in.
Width73.5 in.
Rear track61.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$132,900
Exterior Colors
  • Karussell Orange
  • Bergwerk Black
  • Lightning Silver
Interior Colors
  • Obsidian Black, premium leather
  • Obsidian Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$132,900
275/35R Z tiresyes
19 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$132,900
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$132,900
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.
