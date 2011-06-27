Used 2008 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
$111,300
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$111,300
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$111,300
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)254.4/402.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.2 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$111,300
Torque302 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower380 hp @ 7000 rpm
Turning circle36.5 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$111,300
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$111,300
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
diversity antennayes
160-watt audio outputyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$111,300
alloy and leather trim on dashyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
leather trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
alloy and leather trim on center consoleyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
rear parking sensorsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$111,300
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$111,300
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$111,300
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$111,300
Front track62.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity10.6 cu.ft.
Length172.5 in.
Curb weight3595 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.6 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.34 cd.
Height49.5 in.
Wheel base102.5 in.
Width73.5 in.
Rear track61.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$111,300
Exterior Colors
  • Jet Black
  • Onyx Black
  • Toro Red
  • California Sage
  • Stratus White
  • Tempest Blue
  • Meteorite Silver
  • Midnight Blue
  • Glacial Blue 2
  • Blue Sapphire
  • Ghillies Green
  • AM Titanium Silver
  • Tungsten Silver
  • Merlot Red
  • Mercury Silver
  • Almond Green
  • Slate Blue
Interior Colors
  • Obsidian Black, premium leather
  • Obsidian Black, leather
  • Sandstorm, leather
  • Red Fox, leather
  • Kestrel Tan, leather
  • Chancellor Red, leather
  • Parliament Green, leather
  • Caspian Blue, leather
  • Moon Shadow, leather
  • Cream Truffle, leather
  • Phantom Grey, leather
  • Iron Ore Red, leather
  • Black Cherry, leather
  • Bison Brown, leather
  • Bitter Chocolate, leather
  • Blue Haze, leather
  • Falcon Grey, leather
  • Absynthe Green, leather
  • Shark Blue, leather
  • Arctic Blue, leather
  • Sahara Tan
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$111,300
18 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
275/40R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$111,300
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$111,300
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.
