  1. Home
  2. Aston Martin
  3. Aston Martin V8 Vantage
  4. Used 2007 Aston Martin V8 Vantage
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2007 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Roadster Features & Specs

More about the 2007 V8 Vantage
Overview
Starting MSRP
$123,800
See V8 Vantage Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$123,800
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$123,800
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)253.2/400.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$123,800
Torque302 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower379 hp @ 7000 rpm
Turning circle36.5 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$123,800
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$123,800
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
160-watt audio outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$123,800
alloy and leather trim on dashyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
leather trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
alloy and leather trim on center consoleyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
rear parking sensorsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$123,800
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$123,800
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$123,800
10 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
10 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$123,800
Front track61.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity5.1 cu.ft.
Length172.4 in.
Curb weight3770 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place5.1 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.35 cd.
Height49.8 in.
Wheel base102.4 in.
Width73.4 in.
Rear track61.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$123,800
Exterior Colors
  • Goodwood Green
  • Meteorite Silver
  • Tungsten Silver
  • AM Titanium Silver
  • Onyx Black
  • Jet Black
  • Midnight Blue
  • Monaco Blue
  • Blue Sapphire
  • Slate Blue
  • California Sage
  • Oyster Silver
  • Snow Shadow Grey
  • Celeste Blue
  • Almond Green
  • Mercury Silver
  • Merlot Red
  • Elusive Blue
  • Ghillies Green
  • Toro Red
Interior Colors
  • Chancellor Red, leather
  • Kestrel Tan, leather
  • Red Fox, leather
  • Sandstorm, leather
  • Parliament Green, leather
  • Iron Ore Red, leather
  • Cream Truffle, leather
  • Moon Shadow, leather
  • Caspian Blue, leather
  • Obsidian Black, leather
  • Phantom Grey, leather
  • Black Cherry, leather
  • Falcon Grey, leather
  • Arctic Blue, leather
  • Shark Blue, leather
  • Absynthe Green, leather
  • Blue Haze, leather
  • Bitter Chocolate, leather
  • Quail Grey, leather
  • Bison Brown, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$123,800
18 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
275/40R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$123,800
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$123,800
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.
See V8 Vantage Inventory

Related Used 2007 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Roadster info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles