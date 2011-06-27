  1. Home
Used 2012 Aston Martin V12 Vantage Carbon Black (Midyear Redesign) Features & Specs

More about the 2012 V12 Vantage
Overview
Starting MSRP
$195,895
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG13
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$195,895
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$195,895
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)232.1/358.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$195,895
Torque420 lb-ft @ 5750 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower510 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves48
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$195,895
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$195,895
diversity antennayes
700 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$195,895
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
alloy trim on shift knobyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
leather and wood trim on dashyes
suede steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
trunk lightyes
carbon, suede and leather trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$195,895
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$195,895
First Aid Kityes
Bang & Olufsen BeoSound Audioyes
Steering Wheel - Leatheryes
Smokers Packyes
Leather ECU Pouchyes
Umbrellayes
Satellite Radio Systemyes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Second Glass Keyyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$195,895
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$195,895
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
leather/sueded microfiberyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$195,895
10 Spoke Gloss Black DT Wheelyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$195,895
Maximum cargo capacity10.6 cu.ft.
Length172.6 in.
Curb weight3704 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.6 cu.ft.
Height48.6 in.
Wheel base102.4 in.
Width73.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$195,895
Exterior Colors
  • Carbon Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Obsidian Black, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$195,895
295/30R19 100Y tiresyes
19 x 11.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$195,895
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$195,895
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.
