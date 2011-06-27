  1. Home
  2. Aston Martin
  3. Aston Martin V12 Vantage
  4. Used 2012 Aston Martin V12 Vantage
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2012 Aston Martin V12 Vantage Base Features & Specs

More about the 2012 V12 Vantage
Overview
Starting MSRP
$180,535
See V12 Vantage Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG13
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$180,535
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$180,535
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)232.1/358.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$180,535
Torque420 lb-ft @ 5750 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower510 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves48
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$180,535
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$180,535
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
diversity antennayes
160-watt audio outputyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$180,535
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
suede steering wheelyes
carbon trim on doorsyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$180,535
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$180,535
First Aid Kityes
Smokers Packyes
Leather ECU Pouchyes
Carpet Color - Contemporaryyes
Satellite Radio Systemyes
Aston Martin 700w Premium Audio w/Dolby Logic IIyes
Leather Color - Contemporaryyes
Second Glass Keyyes
Steering Wheel - Leatheryes
Personalized Sill Plaquesyes
Bang & Olufsen BeoSound Audioyes
Fascia Trim - Gunmetalyes
Fine Stitchingyes
Umbrellayes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Fascia Trim - Piano Blackyes
Headlining Color - Contemporaryyes
Alcantara Trim - Contemporaryyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$180,535
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$180,535
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$180,535
Brake Calipers - Yellowyes
Paint - Special Coloryes
Brake Calipers - Redyes
Paint - Contemporaryyes
Bright Finish Grilleyes
Brake Calipers - Greyyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$180,535
Maximum cargo capacity10.6 cu.ft.
Length172.6 in.
Curb weight3704 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.6 cu.ft.
Height48.6 in.
Wheel base102.4 in.
Width73.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$180,535
Exterior Colors
  • Morning Frost White
  • Special AML Color
  • Fire Red
  • Sunburst Yellow
  • Mariana Blue
  • Tungsten Silver
  • Meteorite Silver
  • Jet Black
  • Previous AML Color
  • Other Manufacturers Color
  • Magma Red
  • Hardly Green
  • Silver Blonde
  • Viridian Green
  • DBS Special Colors
  • Match to Sample
  • Marron Black
  • Cobalt Blue
  • Appletree Green
  • Hammerhead Silver
  • Midnight Blue
  • Onyx Black
  • Stratus White
  • Madagascar Orange
  • Lightning Silver
  • Storm Black
  • Quantum Silver
Interior Colors
  • Sandstorm, premium leather
  • Obsidian Black, premium leather
  • Phantom Grey, premium leather
  • Cream Truffle, premium leather
  • Falcon Grey, premium leather
  • Blue Haze, premium leather
  • Parliament Green, premium leather
  • Moon Shadow, premium leather
  • Aurora Blue, premium leather
  • Iron Ore Red, premium leather
  • Deep Purple, premium leather
  • Lords Red, premium leather
  • Tuscan Tan, premium leather
  • Chesnut Tan, premium leather
  • Baltic Blue, premium leather
  • Out of Range/Match To Sample Leather Seat Color, premium leather
  • Sahara Tan, premium leather
  • Spicy Red, premium leather
  • Kestrel Tan, premium leather
  • Chainmail Grey, premium leather
  • Chancellor Red, premium leather
  • Dark Mocha, premium leather
  • Bitter Chocolate, premium leather
  • Madagascar Tan, premium leather
  • Spectral Blue, premium leather
  • Eifel Green, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$180,535
295/30R19 100Y tiresyes
19 x 11.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$180,535
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$180,535
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.
See V12 Vantage Inventory

Related Used 2012 Aston Martin V12 Vantage Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles