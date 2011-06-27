  1. Home
  2. Aston Martin
  3. Aston Martin V12 Vantage S
  4. Used 2017 Aston Martin V12 Vantage S
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2017 Aston Martin V12 Vantage S Base Features & Specs

More about the 2017 V12 Vantage S
Overview
Starting MSRP
$186,195
See V12 Vantage S Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG14
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$186,195
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$186,195
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)253.2/379.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$186,195
Torque457 lb-ft @ 5500 rpm
Base engine size5.9 l
Horsepower563 hp @ 6650 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves48
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$186,195
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$186,195
Assortment Packyes
Sports Plus Packyes
Contemporary Packyes
Exterior Carbon Packyes
Smokers Packyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$186,195
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
700 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$186,195
simulated suede steering wheelyes
rear parking sensorsyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Climate controlyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$186,195
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$186,195
Black Pedalsyes
Carbon Fiber Paddle Shiftersyes
Second Glass Keyyes
Fine Match Stitchingyes
Rear Cabin Leatheryes
Personalized Sill Plaquesyes
Leather - Special Metallicsyes
Umbrellayes
Auto Dimming Mirror w/Garage Door Openeryes
Auto Dimming Interior Rear View Mirroryes
Glass Switchesyes
Leather - Out of Rangeyes
Headrest Embroidery - Aston Martin Wingsyes
Leather ECU Pouchyes
Carpet Color - Contemporaryyes
Carbon Fiber Grab Handlesyes
Leather Color - Contemporaryyes
Two Color Leather Interioryes
Highline Center Consoleyes
Fascia Trim - Full Length Carbon Fiber Twillyes
Leather Steering Wheelyes
Fascia Trim - Full Length Satin Cuprum Carbonyes
Black Bang & Olufson Speaker Grilles and ALTsyes
Seatbelts - Flintyes
Alcantara - Contemporaryyes
Bang and Olufsen USB Stickyes
1000 Watt Bang & Olufsen BeoSound Audioyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$186,195
clockyes
compassyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$186,195
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$186,195
Carbon Side Strakesyes
Aluminum Fuel Filler Capyes
Carbon Fiber Exterior Door Releaseyes
Decklid Model Name Badgesyes
Brake Calipers - Redyes
Paint - Other Manufacturers Special Coloryes
19" Silver Lightweight Wheelsyes
Paint - Previous AML Coloryes
19" 10-Spoke Gloss Black Diamond Turned Wheelsyes
Brake Calipers - Greyyes
Brake Calipers - Blackyes
Brake Calipers - Yellowyes
Bright Headlamp Bezelsyes
Paint - Other Manufacturers Coloryes
Black Daylight Opening Surroundyes
Front, Side and Hood Mesh - Noctis Blackyes
P Zero Corsa Tiresyes
Delete Protective Tapeyes
19" 10-Spoke Graphite Diamond Turned Wheelsyes
Paint - Contemporaryyes
Paint - Special AML Coloryes
19" Satin Black Lightweight Wheelsyes
Black Textured Tailpipe Finisheryes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$186,195
Maximum cargo capacity10.6 cu.ft.
Length172.6 in.
Curb weight3671 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.6 cu.ft.
Height49.2 in.
Wheel base102.4 in.
Width73.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$186,195
Exterior Colors
  • Ocellus Teal
  • Lightning Silver
  • Appletree Green
  • Hammerhead Silver
  • Onyx Black
  • Cobalt Blue
  • Quantum Silver
  • Divine Red
  • Volcano Red
  • Mariana Blue
  • Sea Storm
  • Selene Bronze
  • Marron Black
  • Cinnabar Orange
  • Concours Blue
  • Stratus White
  • Arizona Bronze
  • Silver Blonde
  • Midnight Blue
  • Jet Black
  • Silver Fox
  • Kopi Bronze
  • Skyfall Silver
  • Ultramarine Black
  • China Grey
  • Diavolo Red
  • Yellow Tang
  • Sunburst Yellow
  • Hardly Green
  • Morning Frost White
Interior Colors
  • Pure Black, leather
  • Ice Mocha, leather
  • Aurora Blue, leather
  • Ivory, leather
  • Spectral Blue, leather
  • Royal Mint, leather
  • Obsidian Black, leather
  • Argento Grey, leather
  • Cream Truffle, leather
  • Spicy Red, leather
  • Electron Yellow, leather
  • California Poppy, leather
  • Vivid Red, leather
  • True Teal, leather
  • Phantom Grey, leather
  • Fandango Pink, leather
  • Black Damson, leather
  • Chancellor Red, leather
  • Kestrel Tan, leather
  • Bitter Chocolate, leather
  • Winter Wheat, leather
  • Chesnut Tan, leather
  • Dark Knight, leather
  • Sandstorm, leather
  • Dark Mocha, leather
  • Sahara Tan, leather
  • Lords Red, leather
  • Bronze Metallic, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$186,195
295/30R19 tiresyes
19 x 11.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$186,195
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$186,195
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.
See V12 Vantage S Inventory

Related Used 2017 Aston Martin V12 Vantage S Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles