  1. Home
  2. Aston Martin
  3. Aston Martin V12 Vantage S
  4. Used 2016 Aston Martin V12 Vantage S
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2016 Aston Martin V12 Vantage S Roadster Features & Specs

More about the 2016 V12 Vantage S
Overview
Starting MSRP
$198,195
See V12 Vantage S Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG14
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$198,195
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$198,195
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)253.2/379.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$198,195
Torque457 lb-ft @ 5750 rpm
Base engine size5.9 l
Horsepower565 hp @ 6750 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves48
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$198,195
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$198,195
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
diversity antennayes
160-watt audio outputyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$198,195
simulated suede steering wheelyes
rear parking sensorsyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Climate controlyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$198,195
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$198,195
clockyes
compassyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$198,195
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$198,195
Maximum cargo capacity10.6 cu.ft.
Length172.6 in.
Curb weight3847 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.6 cu.ft.
Height49.2 in.
Wheel base102.4 in.
Width73.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$198,195
Exterior Colors
  • Diavolo Red
  • Kopi Bronze
  • Ultramarine Black
  • Morning Frost White
  • Sunburst Yellow
  • Skyfall Silver
  • Silver Fox
  • Meteorite Silver
  • Jet Black
  • Yellow Tang
  • Cinnabar Orange
  • Divine Red
  • China Grey
  • Midnight Blue
  • Arizona Bronze
  • Sea Storm
  • Ocellus Teal
  • Onyx Black
  • Silver Blonde
  • Marron Black
  • Selene Bronze
  • Concours Blue
  • Tungsten Silver
  • Mako Blue
  • Volcano Red
  • Madagascar Orange
  • Lightning Silver
  • Stratus White
  • Hardly Green
  • Mariana Blue
  • Cobalt Blue
  • Quantum Silver
  • Appletree Green
  • Hammerhead Silver
Interior Colors
  • Chancellor Red, premium leather
  • Aurora Blue, premium leather
  • Lords Red, premium leather
  • Bronze Metallic, premium leather
  • True Teal, premium leather
  • Dark Knight, premium leather
  • Black Damson, premium leather
  • Chesnut Tan, premium leather
  • Phantom Grey, premium leather
  • Pure Black, premium leather
  • Parliament Green, premium leather
  • Bitter Chocolate, premium leather
  • Deep Purple, premium leather
  • Spectral Blue, premium leather
  • Dark Mocha, premium leather
  • Obsidian Black, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$198,195
295/30R19 100Y tiresyes
19 x 11.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$198,195
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$198,195
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.
See V12 Vantage S Inventory

Related Used 2016 Aston Martin V12 Vantage S Roadster info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles