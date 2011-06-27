  1. Home
  2. Aston Martin
  3. Aston Martin V12 Vantage S
  4. Used 2015 Aston Martin V12 Vantage S
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2015 Aston Martin V12 Vantage S Features & Specs

More about the 2015 V12 Vantage S
Overview
Starting MSRP
$182,395
See V12 Vantage S Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG14
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$182,395
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$182,395
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)253.2/379.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$182,395
Torque457 lb-ft @ 5750 rpm
Base engine size5.9 l
Horsepower565 hp @ 6750 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves48
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$182,395
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$182,395
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
diversity antennayes
160-watt audio outputyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$182,395
remote trunk releaseyes
simulated suede steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
carbon trim on doorsyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$182,395
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$182,395
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$182,395
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$182,395
Front track61.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity10.6 cu.ft.
Length172.6 in.
Curb weight3671 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.6 cu.ft.
Height49.2 in.
Wheel base102.4 in.
Width73.4 in.
Rear track62.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$182,395
Exterior Colors
  • Selene Bronze
  • Amethyst Red
  • Lightning Silver
  • Appletree Green
  • Hammerhead Silver
  • Concours Blue
  • Red Lion
  • Cobalt Blue
  • Quantum Silver
  • Stratus White
  • Madagascar Orange
  • Silver Blonde
  • Viridian Green
  • Grey Bull
  • Mariana Blue
  • China Grey
  • Yello Tang
  • Marron Black
  • Hardly Green
  • Kopi Bronze
  • Morning Frost White
  • Skyfall Silver
  • Arizona Bronze
  • Ocellus Teal
  • Mako Blue
  • Tungsten Silver
  • Jet Black
  • Volcano Red
  • Midnight Blue
  • Meteorite Silver
  • Storm Black
  • Onyx Black
  • Silver Fox
  • Sunburst Yellow
Interior Colors
  • Obsidian Black, alcantara
  • Bitter Chocolate, alcantara
  • Blue Haze, alcantara
  • Tailors Grey, alcantara
  • Arctic Blue, alcantara
  • Pure Black, alcantara
  • Phantom Grey, premium leather
  • Light Tan, alcantara
  • Ice Mocha, alcantara
  • Iron Ore Red, premium leather
  • Parliament Green, premium leather
  • Spicy Red, premium leather
  • Chainmail Grey, premium leather
  • Winter Wheat, premium leather
  • Ice Mocha, premium leather
  • Pure Black, premium leather
  • True Teal, premium leather
  • Chancellor Red, alcantara
  • Argento Grey, premium leather
  • Electron Yellow, premium leather
  • Ivory, alcantara
  • Moon Shadow, alcantara
  • Tuscan Tan, premium leather
  • Madagascar Orange, premium leather
  • Moon Shadow, premium leather
  • Sandstorm, premium leather
  • Chesnut Tan, premium leather
  • Deep Purple, premium leather
  • Bitter Chocolate, premium leather
  • Lords Red, premium leather
  • Chancellor Red, premium leather
  • Ivory, premium leather
  • Obsidian Black, premium leather
  • Dark Mocha, premium leather
  • Baltic Blue, premium leather
  • Kestrel Tan, premium leather
  • Falcon Grey, premium leather
  • Sahara Tan, premium leather
  • Cream Truffle, premium leather
  • Aurora Blue, premium leather
  • Blue Haze, premium leather
  • Spectral Blue, premium leather
  • Eifel Green, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$182,395
295/30R19 100Y tiresyes
19 x 11.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$182,395
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$182,395
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.
See V12 Vantage S Inventory

Related Used 2015 Aston Martin V12 Vantage S info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles