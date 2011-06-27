Used 2005 Aston Martin V12 Vanquish S Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed automated manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V12
|Combined MPG
|12
|Total Seating
|2
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|6-speed automated manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|10/16 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|211.0/337.6 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|21.1 gal.
|Combined MPG
|12
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
|Torque
|425 lb-ft @ 5800 rpm
|Base engine size
|5.9 l
|Horsepower
|520 hp @ 7000 rpm
|Valves
|48
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V12
|Safety
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|Rear integrated headrests
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|1200 watts stereo output
|yes
|Multi-CD located in trunk
|yes
|AM/FM in trunk-CD stereo
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|13 total speakers
|yes
|power antenna
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|remote trunk release
|yes
|alloy and leather trim on dash
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|alloy and leather trim on center console
|yes
|first aid kit
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|Cargo floor mats
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|Transmission controls on steering wheel
|yes
|alloy and leather trim on doors
|yes
|Power Feature
|Power mirrors
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
|bucket front seats
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|6 -way power driver seat
|yes
|6 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|leather
|yes
|Measurements
|Length
|183.7 in.
|Curb weight
|4134 lbs.
|Drag Coefficient
|.32 cd.
|Height
|51.9 in.
|Wheel base
|105.9 in.
|Width
|75.7 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|Alloy spare wheel
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|19 x 10.0 in. wheels
|yes
|285/40R Z tires
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
|double wishbone rear suspension
|yes
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|double wishbone front suspension
|yes
