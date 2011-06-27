  1. Home
Used 2002 Aston Martin V12 Vanquish Base Features & Specs

More about the 2002 V12 Vanquish
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG13
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty2 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)232.43/380.34 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.13 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque400 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size5.9 l
Horsepower460 hp @ 6500 rpm
Valves48
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
4-wheel ABSyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
traction controlyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM in trunk-CD stereoyes
Multi-CD located in trunkyes
power antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
leather trim on dashyes
leather steering wheelyes
leather trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
alloy and leather trim on center consoleyes
front reading lightsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Cargo floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls on steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Measurements
Height51.88 in.
Wheel base105.90 in.
Length183.66 in.
Width75.70 in.
Curb weight4045 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Aston Martin Racing Green
  • Pentland Green
  • Derwent Green
  • British Racing Green
  • Chiltern Green
  • Rathlin Red
  • Rothesay Red
  • Mendip Blue
  • Antrim Blue
  • Bridgwater Bronze
  • Glengarry Gold
  • Aviemore Blue
  • Aysgarth Blue
  • Balintyre Blue
  • Islay Blue
  • Stronsay Silver
  • Skye Silver
  • Bowland Black
  • Solway Grey
  • Cairngorm Grey
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal
  • Forest Green
  • Dark Grey
  • Claret Red
  • Pacific Blue
  • Olive Green
  • Fern Green
  • Dark Tan
  • Atlantic Blue
  • Light Tan
  • Chestnut
  • Ivory
  • Fawn
  • Light Grey
  • Parchment
  • Stone
Tires & Wheels
19 x 10 in. wheelsyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
285/40R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic2 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain2 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust2 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
