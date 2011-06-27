Used 2002 Aston Martin V12 Vanquish Coupe Consumer Reviews
Only good for movies not working well
bobmaxx, 02/12/2003
2dr Coupe (5.9L 12cyl 6A)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful
I recently bought it as an investment, I mean they sell-out every year. Now I am sorry I didn't buy an Enzo or Lamb or even wait for the Maybach. The Value depriaciated so fast. the ride was terrible too. No women even noticed what car it was. I burned the engine racing it on the track a few times and had to pay 25k to repair it. Good luck?
Bobs review
bobs mom, 11/08/2002
0 of 1 people found this review helpful
This car rocks!!! I suggest to every one to go out and buy it.
good car
brando hilderbrand, 04/17/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
very nice
greg
Donald Fann, 05/02/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
I have street raced in it,I have also put an Nitrus Oxide system in it and I find it drives well
vanquish...
kaseyllynn, 05/08/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
awesome, fun to drive, always getting attention for people passing by. it's great!
