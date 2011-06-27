Used 2002 Aston Martin V12 Vanquish Coupe Consumer Reviews

bobmaxx , 02/12/2003 2dr Coupe (5.9L 12cyl 6A)

I recently bought it as an investment, I mean they sell-out every year. Now I am sorry I didn't buy an Enzo or Lamb or even wait for the Maybach. The Value depriaciated so fast. the ride was terrible too. No women even noticed what car it was. I burned the engine racing it on the track a few times and had to pay 25k to repair it. Good luck?