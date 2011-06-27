  1. Home
  2. Aston Martin
  3. Aston Martin Rapide
  4. Used 2012 Aston Martin Rapide
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2012 Aston Martin Rapide Luxury Features & Specs

More about the 2012 Rapide
Overview
Starting MSRP
$226,850
See Rapide Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG15
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$226,850
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$226,850
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)310.7/454.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.9 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$226,850
Torque443 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size5.9 l
Horsepower470 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle41.0 ft.
Valves48
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$226,850
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$226,850
Titanium Silver Mesh Packyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$226,850
video monitoryes
15 total speakersyes
Bang & Olufsen premium brand speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
audio and video remote controlyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
DVD playeryes
separate rear audioyes
USB connectionyes
1000 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$226,850
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
alloy and leather trim on center consoleyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on dashyes
Front and rear air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
Transmission and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front and rear reading lightsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
alloy and leather trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$226,850
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$226,850
Embroidered Rapide Logo in Headrestyes
Contrast Stitchingyes
Perforated Leather Door Insertsyes
Headrest Embroidery - Aston Martin Wingsyes
Rapide Smokers Packyes
Fascia Trim - Nexus Alloyyes
Leather Key Fob Pouchyes
Semi-Aniline Leatheryes
Carpet Color - Contemporaryyes
Contrast Carpet Bindingyes
Fascia Trim - Mahoganyyes
Fascia Trim - Double Apexyes
Fascia Trim - Bambooyes
Matching Wood Door Trimyes
Steering Wheel - Color Keyed Trimyes
Personalized Sill Plaquesyes
Fascia Trim - Tamo Ashyes
Headlining Color - Contemporaryyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$226,850
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$226,850
Front head room37.3 in.
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
Front leg room42.8 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$226,850
Rear head room36.9 in.
Rear leg room30.1 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
fixed with storage center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$226,850
Brake Calipers - Yellowyes
20 Spoke Alloy Wheel w/Graphite Finishyes
Brake Calipers - Redyes
20" Multispoke Diamond Turned Gloss Black Wheelyes
Brake Calipers - Silveryes
20" Multispoke Diamond Turned Silver Wheelsyes
Privacy Glassyes
Brake Calipers - Blackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$226,850
Front track62.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity31.3 cu.ft.
Length197.6 in.
Curb weight4387 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.0 cu.ft.
Height50.4 in.
EPA interior volume97.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base117.7 in.
Width75.9 in.
Rear track63.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$226,850
Exterior Colors
  • Previous AML Color
  • Silver Blonde
  • Hardly Green
  • Viridian Green
  • DBS Special Colors
  • Marron Black
  • Madagascar Orange
  • Appletree Green
  • Cobalt Blue
  • Stratus White
  • Hammerhead Silver
  • Mariana Blue
Interior Colors
  • Blue Haze, premium leather
  • Moon Shadow, premium leather
  • Aurora Blue, premium leather
  • Deep Purple, premium leather
  • Lords Red, premium leather
  • Chestnut Tan, premium leather
  • Tuscan Tan, premium leather
  • Eifel Green, premium leather
  • Sahara Tan, premium leather
  • Spectral Blue, premium leather
  • Madagascar Tan, premium leather
  • Bitter Chocolate, premium leather
  • Sandstorm, premium leather
  • Cream Truffle, premium leather
  • Chancellor Red, premium leather
  • Kestrel Tan, premium leather
  • Falcon Grey, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$226,850
polished alloy wheelsyes
20 in. wheelsyes
Null tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$226,850
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$226,850
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Rapide Inventory

Related Used 2012 Aston Martin Rapide Luxury info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles