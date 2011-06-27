Used 2015 Aston Martin Rapide S Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$203,995
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG17
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)334.6/525.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.9 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque465 lb-ft @ 5500 rpm
Base engine size5.9 l
Horsepower552 hp @ 6650 rpm
Turning circle41.0 ft.
Valves48
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
600 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
12 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Front and rear air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cruise controlyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
leather steering wheelyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
Transmission and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room37.3 in.
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
Front leg room42.8 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.9 in.
Rear leg room30.1 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
fixed with storage center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity31.3 cu.ft.
Length197.6 in.
Curb weight4387 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.0 cu.ft.
Height53.5 in.
EPA interior volume97.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base117.7 in.
Width75.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sunburst Yellow
  • Morning Frost White
  • Skyfall Silver
  • Kopi Bronze
  • Diavolo Red
  • Yellow Tang
  • Meteorite Silver
  • Midnight Blue
  • China Grey
  • Silver Fox
  • Divine Red
  • Sea Storm
  • Jet Black
  • Arizona Bronze
  • Stratus White
  • Ocellus Teal
  • Quantum Silver
  • Silver Blonde
  • Tungsten Silver
  • Volcano Red
  • Hammerhead Silver
  • Hardly Green
  • Onyx Black
  • Marron Black
  • Appletree Green
  • Cobalt Blue
  • Concours Blue
  • Lightning Silver
  • Madagascar Orange
  • Mako Blue
  • Mariana Blue
  • Selene Bronze
Interior Colors
  • Chesnut Tan, premium leather
  • Chancellor Red, premium leather
  • Obsidian Black, premium leather
  • Sandstorm, premium leather
  • Deep Purple, premium leather
  • Lords Red, premium leather
  • Fandango Pink, premium leather
  • Kestrel Tan, premium leather
  • California Poppy, premium leather
  • Madagascar Orange, premium leather
  • Ivory, premium leather
  • Winter Wheat, premium leather
  • Electron Yellow, premium leather
  • Sahara Tan, premium leather
  • Bitter Chocolate, premium leather
  • Dark Knight, premium leather
  • Pure Black, premium leather
  • Cream Truffle, premium leather
  • Phantom Grey, premium leather
  • True Teal, premium leather
  • Aurora Blue, premium leather
  • Spicy Red, premium leather
  • Dark Mocha, premium leather
  • Ice Mocha, premium leather
  • Parliament Green, premium leather
  • Spectral Blue, premium leather
  • Argento Grey, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
295/35R Z tiresyes
20 x 11.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.
