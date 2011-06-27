2019 Aston Martin Rapide AMR
- The Rapide AMR is a new 595-hp higher-performance variant
- Part of the first Rapide generation introduced for 2010
- 6.0-liter V12 engine makes fantastic sounds
- Elegantly seductive design
- Classy interior styling
- Agile and engaging to drive
- Tight back seat, especially legroom
- Missing many of the latest advanced driver safety aids
- Slower than segment competitors
- Cargo space is comparatively small
|4dr Sedan
6.0L 12cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$239,000
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|N/A
The least-expensive 2019 Aston Martin Rapide AMR is the 2019 Aston Martin Rapide AMR 4dr Sedan (6.0L 12cyl 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $239,000.
- 4dr Sedan (6.0L 12cyl 8A) which starts at $239,000
The 2019 Aston Martin Rapide AMR is offered in the following submodels: Rapide AMR Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (6.0L 12cyl 8A).
