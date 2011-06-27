Used 2012 Aston Martin DBS Volante Carbon Black Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG13
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)232.1/358.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque420 lb-ft @ 5750 rpm
Base engine size5.9 l
Horsepower510 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Valves48
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
Bang & Olufsen premium brand speakersyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
13 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
1000 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
alloy and leather trim on dashyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
alloy trim on shift knobyes
carbon and leather trim on doorsyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
alloy and leather trim on center consoleyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Satellite Radioyes
Personalized Sill Plaquesyes
Leather Key Fob Pouchyes
Smokers Packyes
Secondary Glass Keyyes
Steering Wheel - Black Alcantarayes
2+2 Seating Arrangementyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium leatheryes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room43.0 in.
Front head room36.3 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room54.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room55.5 in.
Exterior Options
Magnum Silver Mesh Packyes
Measurements
Front track61.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity4.8 cu.ft.
Length185.8 in.
Curb weight3990 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place4.8 cu.ft.
Height50.4 in.
Wheel base107.9 in.
Width75.0 in.
Rear track61.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Carbon Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Obsidian Black, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
295/30R Z tiresyes
20 x 11.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.
