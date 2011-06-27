Used 2012 Aston Martin DBS Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$275,861
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG14
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$275,861
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$275,861
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)253.2/379.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$275,861
Torque420 lb-ft @ 5750 rpm
Base engine size5.9 l
Horsepower510 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Valves48
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$275,861
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$275,861
Bang & Olufsen premium brand speakersyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
13 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
1000 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$275,861
remote trunk releaseyes
alloy and leather trim on dashyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
carbon and leather trim on doorsyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
alloy and leather trim on center consoleyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$275,861
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$275,861
Satellite Radioyes
Smokers Packyes
Leather Key Fob Pouchyes
Semi-Aniline Leatheryes
Carpet Color - Contemporaryyes
Secondary Glass Keyyes
Steering Wheel Stitchyes
Contrast Carpet Bindingyes
Personalized Sill Plaquesyes
Fine Stitchingyes
Fascia Trim - Full Length Piano Blackyes
Steering Wheel - Black Alcantarayes
Headlining Color - Contemporaryyes
Alcantara Trim - Contemporaryyes
2+2 Seating Arrangementyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$275,861
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$275,861
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room43.0 in.
Front head room36.7 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room54.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
premium leather/alcantarayes
Front hip room55.5 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$275,861
Brake Calipers - Yellowyes
20 Spoke Graphite Wheelsyes
20" 10 Spoke Silver Diamond Turned Wheelsyes
Brake Calipers - Redyes
20 Spoke Graphite Wheels w/Sports Tireyes
20 Spoke Silver Wheels w/Sports Tireyes
20" 10 Spoke Graphite Diamond Turned Wheelsyes
20" 10 Spoke Silver Diamond Turned Wheels w/Sports Tireyes
Magnum Silver Mesh Packyes
Brake Calipers - Greyyes
20" 10 Spoke Graphite Diamond Turned Wheel w/Sports Tireyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$275,861
Front track61.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity6.6 cu.ft.
Length185.8 in.
Curb weight3836 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place6.6 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.35 cd.
Height50.4 in.
Wheel base107.9 in.
Width75.0 in.
Rear track61.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$275,861
Exterior Colors
  • Appletree Green
  • Cobalt Blue
  • Match to Sample
  • Viridian Green
  • Marron Black
  • Madagascar Orange
  • Stratus White
  • Hammerhead Silver
  • Onyx Black
  • Midnight Blue
  • Storm Black
  • Morning Frost White
  • Lightning Silver
  • Quantum Silver
  • Jet Black
  • Mariana Blue
  • Fire Red
  • Meteorite Silver
  • Tungsten Silver
  • Sunburst Yellow
  • Previous AML Color
  • Silver Blonde
  • Other Manufacturers Color
  • Hardly Green
  • Special AML Color
  • Magma Red
Interior Colors
  • Lords Red, premium leather
  • Baltic Blue, premium leather
  • Chesnut Tan, premium leather
  • Tuscan Tan, premium leather
  • Sahara Tan, premium leather
  • Out of Range/Match To Sample Leather Seat Color, premium leather
  • Bitter Chocolate, premium leather
  • Dark Mocha, premium leather
  • Chancellor Red, premium leather
  • Chainmail Grey, premium leather
  • Spectral Blue, premium leather
  • Madagascar Tan, premium leather
  • Kestrel Tan, premium leather
  • Spicy Red, premium leather
  • Eifel Green, premium leather
  • Sandstorm, premium leather
  • Cream Truffle, premium leather
  • Obsidian Black, premium leather
  • Phantom Grey, premium leather
  • Falcon Grey, premium leather
  • Blue Haze, premium leather
  • Parliament Green, premium leather
  • Iron Ore Red, premium leather
  • Moon Shadow, premium leather
  • Aurora Blue, premium leather
  • Deep Purple, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$275,861
295/30R Z tiresyes
20 x 11.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$275,861
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$275,861
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.
