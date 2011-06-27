Used 2011 Aston Martin DBS Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$268,660
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG13
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$268,660
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$268,660
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)225.5/348.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.5 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$268,660
Torque420 lb-ft @ 5750 rpm
Base engine size5.9 l
Horsepower510 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle39.4 ft.
Valves48
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$268,660
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$268,660
Bang & Olufsen premium brand speakersyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
13 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
1000 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$268,660
remote trunk releaseyes
alloy and leather trim on dashyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
alloy trim on shift knobyes
carbon and leather trim on doorsyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
alloy and leather trim on center consoleyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$268,660
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$268,660
Fascia Trim - Piano Black DBSyes
Satellite Radioyes
Personalized Sill Plaquesyes
Fine Stitchingyes
Smokers Packyes
Carpet Color - Contemporaryyes
Secondary Glass Keyyes
Contrast Carpet Bindingyes
2+2 Seating Arrangementyes
Alcantara Trim - Contemporaryyes
Headlining Color - Contemporaryyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$268,660
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$268,660
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room43.0 in.
Front head room36.7 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room54.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
premium leather/alcantarayes
Front hip room55.5 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$268,660
Brake Calipers - Yellowyes
20 Spoke Graphite Wheelsyes
20 Spoke Silver Wheels w/Sports Tiresyes
Brake Calipers - Redyes
20" 10 Spoke Silver Diamond Turned Wheels w/Sports Tiresyes
20" 10 Spoke Graphite Diamond Turned Wheels w/Sports Tireyes
20 Spoke Graphite Wheels w/Sports Tiresyes
Brake Calipers - Greyyes
Magnum Silver Mesh Packyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$268,660
Front track61.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity6.6 cu.ft.
Length185.9 in.
Curb weight3737 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place6.6 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.35 cd.
Height50.4 in.
Wheel base107.9 in.
Width75.0 in.
Rear track61.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$268,660
Exterior Colors
  • Match to Sample
  • Other Manufacturers Color
  • Yellow Kangaroo
  • Red Lion
  • Blue Anchor
  • Grey Bull
  • Appletree Green
  • Viridian Green
  • DBS Special Colors
  • Silver Fox
  • White Horse
  • Black Bear
  • Silver Jubilee
  • Madagascar Orange
  • Marron Black
  • Cobalt Blue
  • Tungsten Silver
  • Tempest Blue
  • Almond Green
  • Jet Black
  • Lightning Silver
  • Storm Black
  • Stratus White
  • Glacial Blue
  • Morning Frost White
  • Sunburst Yellow
  • Special Color
  • Quantum Silver
  • Previous AML Color
  • Hardly Green
  • Magma Red
  • Silver Blonde
  • Hammerhead Silver
  • Midnight Blue
  • Titanium Silver
  • Onyx Black
  • Amethyst Red
  • Mariana Blue
  • Meteorite Silver
  • Emerald Green
  • Slate Blue
  • Fire Red
Interior Colors
  • Parliament Green, premium leather
  • Parliament Green, premium leather/alcantara
  • Moon Shadow, premium leather
  • Moon Shadow, premium leather/alcantara
  • Chancellor Red, premium leather
  • Chancellor Red, premium leather/alcantara
  • Sahara Tan, premium leather
  • Sahara Tan, premium leather/alcantara
  • Cream Truffle, premium leather
  • Cream Truffle, premium leather/alcantara
  • Sandstorm, premium leather
  • Sandstorm, premium leather/alcantara
  • Kestrel Tan, premium leather
  • Kestrel Tan, premium leather/alcantara
  • Out of Range/Match to Sample, premium leather
  • Out of Range/Match to Sample, premium leather/alcantara
  • Madagascar Orange, premium leather
  • Madagascar Orange, premium leather/alcantara
  • Spectral Blue, premium leather
  • Spectral Blue, premium leather/alcantara
  • Eifel Green, premium leather
  • Eifel Green, premium leather/alcantara
  • Spicy Red, premium leather
  • Spicy Red, premium leather/alcantara
  • Chainmail Grey, premium leather
  • Chainmail Grey, premium leather/alcantara
  • Dark Mocha, premium leather
  • Dark Mocha, premium leather/alcantara
  • Lords Red, premium leather
  • Lords Red, premium leather/alcantara
  • Phantom Grey, premium leather
  • Phantom Grey, premium leather/alcantara
  • Aurora Blue, premium leather
  • Aurora Blue, premium leather/alcantara
  • Baltic Blue, premium leather
  • Baltic Blue, premium leather/alcantara
  • Obsidian Black, premium leather/alcantara
  • Falcon Grey, premium leather
  • Falcon Grey, premium leather/alcantara
  • Bitter Chocolate, premium leather
  • Bitter Chocolate, premium leather/alcantara
  • Pinewood Green, premium leather
  • Pinewood Green, premium leather/alcantara
  • Blue Haze, premium leather
  • Blue Haze, premium leather/alcantara
  • Iron Ore Red, premium leather
  • Iron Ore Red, premium leather/alcantara
  • Tuscan Tan, premium leather
  • Tuscan Tan, premium leather/alcantara
  • Deep Purple, premium leather
  • Deep Purple, premium leather/alcantara
  • Chestnut Tan, premium leather
  • Chestnut Tan, premium leather/alcantara
  • Semi Aniline Obsidian Black, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$268,660
295/30R Z tiresyes
20 x 11.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$268,660
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$268,660
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.
