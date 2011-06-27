Used 2010 Aston Martin DBS Volante Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$279,500
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG13
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$279,500
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$279,500
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)225.5/348.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.5 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$279,500
Torque420 lb-ft @ 5750 rpm
Base engine size5.9 l
Horsepower510 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle39.4 ft.
Valves48
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$279,500
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$279,500
Bang & Olufsen premium brand speakersyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
13 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
1000 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$279,500
remote trunk releaseyes
alloy and leather trim on dashyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
alloy trim on shift knobyes
carbon and leather trim on doorsyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
alloy and leather trim on center consoleyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$279,500
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$279,500
Fascia Trim - Piano Black DBSyes
Steering Wheel 12 O'Clock Stitchyes
Satellite Radioyes
Personalized Sill Plaquesyes
Leather Color - Out of Range/Match to Sampleyes
Smokers Packyes
Carpet Color - Contemporaryyes
Secondary Glass Keyyes
Contrast Carpet Bindingyes
Leather Color - Contemporaryyes
Polished Alloy Treadplatesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$279,500
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$279,500
premium leatheryes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room43.0 in.
Front head room36.3 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room54.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room55.5 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$279,500
Paint - Special AML Color / Match to Sampleyes
Paint - Other Manufacturers Coloryes
20" 10 Spoke Silver Diamond Turned Wheelsyes
Convertible Hood Color - Contemporaryyes
Standard Wheel Graphite Coloryes
Paint - Other Manufacturers Special Coloryes
Paint - Contemporaryyes
20" 10 Spoke Graphite Diamond Turned Wheelsyes
Magnum Silver Mesh Packyes
Paint - Previous AML Coloryes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$279,500
Front track61.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity4.8 cu.ft.
Length185.9 in.
Curb weight3990 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place4.8 cu.ft.
Height50.4 in.
Wheel base107.9 in.
Width75.0 in.
Rear track61.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$279,500
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Blonde
  • Hammerhead Silver
  • Hardly Green
  • Magma Red
  • Titanium Silver
  • Onyx Black
  • Midnight Blue
  • Quantum Silver
  • Mariana Blue
  • Slate Blue
  • Amethyst Red
  • Meteorite Silver
  • Emerald Green
  • Special AML Color / Match to Sample
  • Other Manufacturers Color
  • Previous AML Color
  • Other Manufacturers Special Color
  • Tempest Blue
  • Stratus White
  • Glacial Blue
  • Lightning Silver
  • Storm Black
  • Morning Frost White
  • Sunburst Yellow
  • Fire Red
  • Almond Green
  • Jet Black
  • Tungsten Silver
Interior Colors
  • Chancellor Red, premium leather
  • Chancellor Red, premium leather/alcantara
  • Sahara Tan, premium leather
  • Sahara Tan, premium leather/alcantara
  • Kestrel Tan, premium leather
  • Kestrel Tan, premium leather/alcantara
  • Bitter Chocolate, premium leather
  • Bitter Chocolate, premium leather/alcantara
  • Iron Ore Red, premium leather
  • Iron Ore Red, premium leather/alcantara
  • Parliament Green, premium leather
  • Parliament Green, premium leather/alcantara
  • Moon Shadow, premium leather
  • Moon Shadow, premium leather/alcantara
  • Cream Truffle, premium leather
  • Cream Truffle, premium leather/alcantara
  • Sandstorm, premium leather
  • Sandstorm, premium leather/alcantara
  • Phantom Grey, premium leather
  • Phantom Grey, premium leather/alcantara
  • Aurora Blue, premium leather
  • Aurora Blue, premium leather/alcantara
  • Pinewood Green, premium leather
  • Pinewood Green, premium leather/alcantara
  • Blue Haze, premium leather
  • Blue Haze, premium leather/alcantara
  • Falcon Grey, premium leather
  • Falcon Grey, premium leather/alcantara
  • Chestnut Tan, premium leather
  • Chestnut Tan, premium leather/alcantara
  • Tuscan Tan, premium leather
  • Tuscan Tan, premium leather/alcantara
  • Lords Red, premium leather
  • Lords Red, premium leather/alcantara
  • Baltic Blue, premium leather
  • Baltic Blue, premium leather/alcantara
  • Obsidian Black, premium leather
  • Obsidian Black, premium leather/alcantara
  • Out of Range/Match to Sample, premium leather
  • Out of Range/Match to Sample, premium leather/alcantara
  • Deep Purple, premium leather
  • Deep Purple, premium leather/alcantara
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$279,500
295/30R Z tiresyes
20 x 11 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$279,500
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$279,500
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.
