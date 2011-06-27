  1. Home
  2. Aston Martin
  3. Aston Martin DBS
  4. Used 2009 Aston Martin DBS
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2009 Aston Martin DBS Base Features & Specs

More about the 2009 DBS
Overview
Starting MSRP
$262,000
See DBS Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG13
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$262,000
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$262,000
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)225.5/348.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.5 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$262,000
Torque420 lb-ft @ 5750 rpm
Base engine size5.9 l
Horsepower510 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle39.4 ft.
Valves48
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$262,000
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$262,000
Bang & Olufsen premium brand speakersyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
13 total speakersyes
1000 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$262,000
remote trunk releaseyes
alloy and leather trim on dashyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
alloy trim on shift knobyes
carbon and leather trim on doorsyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
alloy and leather trim on center consoleyes
front reading lightsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$262,000
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$262,000
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$262,000
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
premium leather/alcantarayes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$262,000
Front track61.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity6.6 cu.ft.
Length185.9 in.
Curb weight3737 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place6.6 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.35 cd.
Height50.4 in.
EPA interior volume84.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base107.9 in.
Width75.0 in.
Rear track61.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$262,000
Exterior Colors
  • Emerald Green
  • Amethyst Red
  • Mariana Blue
  • Slate Blue
  • A M Titanium Silver
  • Onyx Black
  • Midnight Blue
  • Almond Green
  • California Sage
  • Jet Black
  • Sunburst Yellow
  • Fire Red
  • Meteorite Silver
  • Toro Red
  • Mercury Silver
  • Tungsten Silver
  • Tempest Blue
  • Stratus White
  • Glacial Blue 2
  • Lightning Silver
  • Casino Royale
  • Storm Black
  • Morning Frost White
Interior Colors
  • Caspian Blue, premium leather/alcantara
  • Moon Shadow, premium leather/alcantara
  • Cream Truffle, premium leather/alcantara
  • Sandstorm, premium leather/alcantara
  • Chancellor Red, premium leather/alcantara
  • Sahara Tan, premium leather/alcantara
  • Kestrel Tan, premium leather/alcantara
  • Absynthe Green, premium leather/alcantara
  • Phantom Grey, premium leather/alcantara
  • Obsidian Black, premium leather/alcantara
  • Aurora Blue, premium leather/alcantara
  • Black Cherry, premium leather/alcantara
  • Pinewood Green, premium leather/alcantara
  • Blue Haze, premium leather/alcantara
  • Falcon Grey, premium leather/alcantara
  • Havana Tan, premium leather/alcantara
  • Bitter Chocolate, premium leather/alcantara
  • Arctic Blue, premium leather/alcantara
  • Iron Ore Red, premium leather/alcantara
  • Parliament Green, premium leather/alcantara
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$262,000
295/30R Z tiresyes
20 x 11 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$262,000
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$262,000
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.
See DBS Inventory

Related Used 2009 Aston Martin DBS Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles